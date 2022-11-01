Jade Long and Jessica Thompson, the Athens duo that makes up the indie band, Hotel Fiction, released their sophomore EP, “Enjoy Your Stay,” on Oct. 28. The EP has six tracks, including three singles that were already released. The songs explore the journey to being unapologetically yourself and letting go of the past in order to move on.
The Red & Black sat down with Hotel Fiction to discuss the new EP, their aesthetic as a band and how Athens influences their work.
The Red & Black: How did you come up with the title, “Enjoy Your Stay?”
Jessica Thompson: It’s something our producer said when we were recording and in “Think Twice,” one of our songs that’s already out, it's in the intro of the song. And it kind of just became a tagline that we used a lot and we put it on the back of shirts and stuff. We always kind of thought it would be a cool name for an album or an EP. We had that in our back pocket, or wanted to use it at some point. It just felt kind of right with these songs, because there's a lot of concepts of leaving home and coming back, and sticking around with friends, just loving life, learning to be at home and discomfort as well. And Jade also made this really cool art that goes along with the name, “Enjoy your Stay.” Each single is a different room and represents different parts of each song. And then the EP cover is all of the rooms put together. So enjoy your stay at whatever it is but it definitely has ties to the hotel name and in “Think Twice,” Tommy [our producer] says, “Enjoy your stay at the Hotel Fiction!”
R&B: Can you tell us a little bit more about the inspiration behind the artwork?
Jade Long: It was something I created after we recorded the songs specifically for the singles and the EP. It took inspiration from this other painting I had made of a kitchen that we both really liked a lot and we took inspiration from that to make these rooms. And that was kind of inspired by how spaces can tell a story. Just like a portrait of [a] space is like a portrait of a person in a way and it tells a lot about the person. The different rooms just felt like they went along with each single. The colors of “Monster” are darker … it’s a bedroom and there’s a monster under your bed and in your closet. It's very spooky. “Man on the Moon” is happier colors because the song is more upbeat and bubbly. It's more girly, too. Then, “I Like You Around” is a kitchen because that’s always a place where people hang out together making meals and food and it brings people together in a lot of ways.
R&B: Where does your colorful, dreamy aesthetic come from and how do you make sure it comes across in your music?
JT: We just think certain things are cool. It’s just a fashion aesthetic and it changes based on the month. But when we look back in time, it sort of feels like they maybe all go together but it’s definitely organic and our creative directions on what we like and what we think looks cool. And of course just following your heart and that also became our aesthetic too.
JL: We both just love color. The more, the merrier. We love maximalism. Our entire house is kind of colorful. We had an older house that just had all this fabric on the walls. It’s just what feels right. We try to add color and uniqueness to the world especially with all the men in the Athens music scene.
R&B: On this new EP, you have a track titled “Athens GA.” Can you just tell us about that and what Athens means to you?
JT: Athens is all over this music, even aside from the song called “Athens GA.” Most of the songs were written … in different places in Athens. Pretty much all of the songs were performed for the first time in Athens. Our whole community of friends helped bring these songs to life which was really fun and all of them are part of the actual music community. There was also a big life change in the process of creating this EP. We moved away to Nashville. … We realized how special Athens was when we moved away and how supportive our community was there and how much we missed them. So we decided to move back. That all happened in the cycle of the EP as well.
R&B: There’s a lot of lyrics on the EP that made me think that maybe the theme was coming from a place of reflection. Do you write music to sit in those feelings? Or do you write music to put it out of the universe and let it go?
JL: First and foremost, it’s an emotional outlet. It’s a fun creative process and only some of them come out into the universe. By putting it into a song, it lives forever there and can escape your mind. It’s pretty permanent once it’s in a song though. You can relive it. It’s like a journal entry. Some of them are more reflective over long periods of time and some of them are more ‘this is how the last day has been’ kind of thing. Some of them are more specific to the instance.
R&B: Would you say part of the theme of the EP is just being shameless and putting yourself first and letting go?
JT: Yeah, yeah, totally. It’s following your heart, you know? It’s how you don’t need to hide from yourself. So then, you can understand how to follow your heart.