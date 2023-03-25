If you’ve tuned in to WUOG 90.5 FM recently or seen live music around Athens, you may have caught the name Recess Party. The band has been busy graduating from a cover band to releasing their own music and bringing rock, funk and alternative music to local venues. Recess Party is now writing and recording their debut album.
Made up of guitarist and lead male vocalist Riley Stillwagon, guitarist Christian Pullen, bass and lead female vocalist Sam Smith and drummer Megan Stewart, Recess Party is united by their shared love and origins in music.
It all started nearly four years ago when Stillwagon met Pullen at the University of Georgia’s Muse club’s open mic event. The student group teaches music to children in the Athens community.
“We both played at the open mic and I was very impressed by him,” Pullen said. “A friend in the club encouraged me to reach out to him and then we started jamming together.”
Pullen and Stillwagon went on to start their first band, Claustrophilic, which lost momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Smith, now a senior at UGA studying criminal justice, psychology and music business, was working as a bartender at 1785 Bar and Grill. Smith joined Pullen and Stillwagon on bass in practicing covers, playing their first official gig in May 2021.
They continued playing in the summer of 2021 around Athens, Pullen’s hometown of St. Simons and Stillwagon’s hometown of Savannah. After the original drummer graduated and left the band, Stewart joined the group as a freshman UGA.
“I put out an ad in the UGA subreddit looking for a band in Athens before I even got to UGA because I was like, ‘I can't be in school and not have a band’” Stewart said.
The band officially became Recess Party on April 5, 2022, rebranding from the name Macy, after Pullen’s dog.
“I remember the first time we got a show at the 40 Watt [Club]. I was so excited and now we're about to play the [Georgia Theatre] rooftop for the first time,” Pullen said. “After years here, there's still venues that I haven't played yet and that still excites me.”
After playing mainly covers of songs, Recess Party tried their hand at songwriting and released their first single, “Change of Pace,” in July 2022 and their second single, “hey, excuse?” in September 2022.
“I think we’ve gotten much more comfortable with each other and the flow of writing songs has come a lot more easily for us,” Smith said. “And we just hashed it out and [the two singles] came together pretty quickly.”
The band incorporated the sounds of many of their own music inspirations to create the songs. With the groove of indie rock, Recess Party has spent the past two years developing their sound and sharing their original music with the Athens community.
“I think we just make music that we like,” Smith said. “We each have something very unique and special to bring to the table and then together, Riley [Stillwagon] will bring a song idea in and we can all just put our touch on it.”
Recess Party is now writing and recording their first album which will consist of nine or ten original songs. The group is recording the album with Gift Horse and their first song, “Hypocrite” was written nearly a year ago.
The band plans to release several of the album’s songs before releasing the full album on all music platforms, which they hope will be released before the group goes on tour this summer.
Recess Party will continue to play at local venues, performing on Mar. 25 at the Ari Zarse Memorial Fund’s Battle of the Bands at Paloma Park and on April 7 at the Georgia Theatre’s rooftop.