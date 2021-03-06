The Athens band Burn Babes released two studio session music videos on YouTube on Feb 11. The music videos, covers of Santana’s “Black Magic Woman” and The Beaches’ “T-Shirt,” were filmed and mixed at South Shadow Studios in Marietta.
University of Georgia alumni Lauren Leathers and Ian Hunter Rowland formed their band Burn Babes in June 2020. The two met their freshman year when they both lived in Payne Hall. They quickly built a friendship based on a shared love for the Athens music scene and decided to begin creating music together.
Leathers and Rowland each chose a song to perform in the two studio session videos the group released. Leathers’s pick was “T-Shirt” by the all-female Canadian rock band The Beaches. Leathers said that the group is one of her favorite bands because they use their platform and music to talk about women’s issues.
“[The Beaches] embody powerful, female rock to me,” Leathers said.
Rowland chose an older song to contrast Leathers’s choice, but maintained the feminist theme with his pick, “Black Magic Woman” by Santana. He said the song is an encouraging tune that “lets women be who they want to be.”
Leathers and Rowland said their song selections were inspired by the Athens musicians that they were fans of in college as well as classic feminist rockers like Amy Winehouse, Alanis Morissette and Avril Lavigne.
“I think onstage, and when we’re playing music together, a big focus of ours is making sure that we show that we support women,” Leathers said.
The two said they want people to feel heard when listening to their music, especially during the pandemic where opportunities for expression and connecting with others has been limited.
“[COVID-19] has made everything so weird,” said Leathers. “We’re just so thankful and we’re trying to support our friends in the music industry.”
The group said that starting a band during the pandemic has been challenging, but that they’ve used this time to explore who they are as musicians and work on writing original music. Burn Babes plans to release an original debut single in March 2021 and an EP by the end of the year.
Leathers and Rowland said that they’ve really enjoyed making music together and that they’re grateful for the opportunities they’ve had thus far as a band.
“There’s nothing better than just sitting there and doing something that you’re so incredibly passionate about with someone that you love,” Leathers said.