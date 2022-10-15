The Asymptomatics, a seven-member band, are taking the streets of Athens by storm with their “sweaty dance party” live performances and new EP, “Modern Ooze.” Singing a mix of covers and original songs, The Asymptomatics put on highly energetic performances at local bars like Boar’s Head Lounge and, more recently, the Georgia Theatre.
The band started off with four members: Maxwell Mahieu, Kevin Brown, Sebastian Betancur and Chris Natale. Stuck inside all day during the pandemic, they decided to make music by singing covers. Mahieu’s mom came up with their name, The Asymptomatics.
“She helped us through that COVID summer, she helped us put together like a fun setlist of just cover stuff that we really liked. There was Beatles stuff, some Queen, The Rolling Stones, just basic classic rock, fun, classic rock stuff,” Mahieu said.
The four, accompanied by Mahieu’s mom on the drums, played their first live performance in the driveway of Mahieu’s house near Atlanta. After returning back to University of Georgia in the fall, Mahieu wanted to bring The Asymptomatics to Athens. Since Natale and Brown did not go to UGA they added members to create a lineup of seven.
Nick Bonell joined on drums. Zach Negin, Justin Janawitz and Grant Chernau play the guitar and Tony Elengickal plays saxophone.
After practicing and creating a setlist of covers, the band set their first live performance at Cozy Bar, a small bar in downtown Athens.
Bonell, reminiscing on their first performance, said, “It was nuts playing that show … I remember looking up at the crowd and I felt like the room was literally shaking with everyone. It was very surreal, it was absolutely nuts.”
After the success of their first show, they felt more confident in their sound, so the band decided to try and write some of their own music. Their first song, “Silk Road Toad,” is based on a riff that Natale made up during a trip to Ellijay, Georgia.
“We all kind of participated in writing that track lyrically, musically, just everything, and it was really fun. That was kind of the first writing experience that we had,” Bonell said.
From there they decided they wanted to create an EP of original songs. Within two months, they wrote and recorded the remaining four songs, wanting to put something out on Spotify.
“We would all come up, each day, with a new idea. I’d be writing some lyrics on the side or have some ideas in my head, some melodies, and we would all meet together and hash out something,” Mahieu said.
Their first EP “Modern Ooze” was released on March 24, 2022, and consisted of five original songs.
“It’s the creative secretion of the youth,” Mahieu said, “So whether you like it or not, it's the creative juices coming out of our heads. And that’s your decision to make the opinion on it.”
The band aspired to capture the vibe they felt when they performed on stage. They wanted to create an EP that encompassed that feeling by including hooks that people could sing along with. For example, in their song “52 Streets,” they include a recurring line, “Someone take me back to Athens, Georgia,” that has everyone singing along.
Each member of the band pulls from a number of influences, which Mahieu said they take into account when coming up with their collective sound. Raised on 2000s indie rock, The Strokes and Tame Impala are key influences, but also “post-punk stuff,” like the Parquet Courts, Fontaines D.C. and Wet Leg.
“The 2000s indie rock sound that’s I think probably the core of what we’re going for. But then again, no, we’re from Athens, we want to be aware of the B-52s, we love their colorfulness, their performance aspects, like legends on the stage,” Mahieu said.
Having knowledge of the prior music scene in Athens allowed them to channel that energy into their performances. After their first performance at Cozy Bar, the band played at other local bars and private performances, always planning a theme and donning fun costumes.
Their notable performances include the UGA School of Law semi formal, where the band dressed up as prisoners and their EP release party show at Flicker Theatre & Bar, dressed as Freddie Mercury at his Live Aid performance in 1985, mustache and all.
In the heart of the band are its fans, who the band members have affectionately named the “A-holes.”
“I’ll say it a million times over, our one hundred percent goal for every show is to be absolutely nuts, bring the most energy and get people fired up. I don’t know, I think based on all the interactions we’ve had, all the feedback from the crowd while we play, it’s definitely worked out,” Bonell said.
Their recent show at the Georgia Theatre was one of their biggest shows yet. The headliner, Jameson Tank, has become somewhat of a “big brother” to the band. Having an influential figure to help them out has opened many doors for them and provided them with a mentor to ask questions about the music industry.
“He gave us our first opening spot at 40 Watt Club and ever since then he’s been our buddy, asking us to open gigs.” Mahieu said.
At venues where the sound system is better, they like to add in their backup singers, Farida Igbadume, Annabelle Marshall and Beatrice Porges.
“Just having a backup singer there with us, even if it’s not all three of them, just adds a whole other dimension, and that’s what we’ve been trying to utilize, even with the original songwriting,” Mahieu said.
In the immediate future, the band hopes to put out a live album and release their debut album in a few years.
“Ideally, in five years, we’d be signed to a label and would be touring. Yeah, in five years, that’d be epic. To be signed to, I don’t know, a cool indie label like Matador Records… have some stuff on Spotify, and playing a lot on tour,” Mahieu said.