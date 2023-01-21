Local five-piece power-pop band The Shut-Ups released their sixth album on Friday, Jan. 20, performing “The Shut-Ups Are Girls Singing Songs” live at Ciné in downtown Athens.
The album aims to capture the perspectives and experiences of women. Although written by men, each song takes on the viewpoint of women in different stages and experiences of life. The Shut-Ups use humor to tackle the misunderstandings of women in the modern world.
“I watched them at AthFest and was curious to see how they would take on a woman's perspective,” Mary Beth Justus said, an attendee at the band’s performance at Ciné.
The idea for the album came about when keyboardist Don Condescending was asked by a colleague to write songs that would be considered for a 16-year-old girl’s album. After none of his songs were chosen, Condescending used his work to create the highly anticipated “The Shut-Ups Are Girls Singing Songs.”
The album release show opened with special guest FLAP, an experimental guitar duo based in Atlanta. Band members listened to the openers among the audience, creating an intimate environment.
The Shut-Ups debuted in 1999 and are from Athens and Atlanta. Fans enjoy their new wave music that includes rock n’ roll and challenges the perspectives of the 21st century. In recent years, The Shut-Ups have gone global, touring in Japan three times.
Condescending created the band after deciding music was his true passion instead of law.
“I noticed that instead of going to classes I was writing songs. Turning to music felt right,” Condescending said.
Loyal fan Mary Katherine Barnes bought their first album on a CD in 1999 and still sees the band as one of her favorites.
“I’ve always liked their high energy and mischief spirit,” Barnes said.