Wim Tapley is one of the latest additions to the Athens music scene. Arriving in 2021 from Virginia as a freshman at the University of Georgia, the singer-songwriter brought with him a fresh, ageless and unique music style with a folk-pop sound.
The young artist, who is now pursuing music full-time with his live band Wim Tapley & The Cannons, received national attention last fall when a clip of his single, “Sober,” went viral. The video reached over 500,000 viewers and generated 10,000 followers on TikTok within days of being posted, according to a press release by Clear Mountain Entertainment.
While he has tried to pick up other things along the way, music has always been Tapley’s biggest passion and what makes the most sense to him. He started his career playing shows in Washington D.C.
“It’s been a long journey,” Tapley said. “It's been probably five or six years of gigging regularly and writing and recording. When I got to Athens a year and a half ago, everything changed.”
Although Tapley originally came to Athens to study at UGA, his life would soon take a turn as he became engulfed in the inspiration that the Athens music scene has to offer.
“There's just so much stuff to draw from here and so many other musicians to work with and produce and write with,” Tapley said. “It’s definitely a huge incubator for musicians, and there is a special thing happening. And I think it's just getting better and better.”
Within his first week in the Classic City, he was already booking shows and making a name for himself. He quickly became a regular act, and has since performed at iconic venues such as the Georgia Theatre and the 40 Watt Club.
It became evident that music was becoming Tapley’s top priority. In May 2022, Tapley decided to pursue music full-time with the encouragement of his mentor and owner of Classic City Vintage Guitars, Dylan Keel, and David Barbe, director of the UGA Music Business Program.
“I loved UGA — It was awesome,” Tapley said. “I just had to pick between two awesome things. To have this opportunity with music, I know that I would regret leaving that behind more than leaving school behind.”
Keel and Barbe saw something special in Tapley, who is known for his personable approach to songwriting combined with timeless vocals.
“Really writing and creating the music is what’s most important to me,” Tapley said. “I'm really interested in singing about the extraordinary aspects of ordinary life. I think my biggest goal is that people might know themselves a little better after listening to our songs, or at least be able to process their lives a little differently.”
Throughout Tapley’s time in Georgia, he has had many musicians by his side. Tapley found a special connection to his group, The Cannons, both on the stage and in the studio. The Cannons consists of Garrett Gray on bass, Dan Miller on drums and Olin Cordell on saxophone. Tapley plays guitar and is lead vocalist.
According to Gray, the first few months of playing together involved learning Tapley’s existing discography, including songs from his 2020 alternative folk album, “The Woodlands,” and mastering the overall sound of his music. Creating music has since become a much more collaborative process.
“The more we’ve played together, the more we’ve been in tune with each other,” Gray said. “Wim is still doing probably 95% of the lyric work of the songs, but the composition is becoming more of a band effort. The more minds you add, you can get some different inspirations. That is very true with this band.”
Gray has been a musician in Athens for around four years, and he brings his jam band and blues background to The Cannons. He moved to Athens for the music community, and it has been everything he could have hoped for. Gray and Tapley met around a year and a half ago and have played together ever since.
The first recorded song featuring The Cannons was one of Tapley’s latest singles, “Sober.”
Released on Feb. 17, the song was an instant hit, and its raw and heartfelt message received immense support from Tapley’s online and in-person fanbases.
“I think if people see someone like me, kind of baring my heart and showing my own imperfections, that might encourage them to be more comfortable living in their own,” Tapley said.
For Wim Tapley & The Cannons, their recent success is just the beginning. The group has shows lined up all over the Southeast, and Tapley is set to headline the Georgia Theatre in the fall of 2023. Fans can expect a new EP out this spring, and the group’s next Athens performance will be on April 11 at the 40 Watt Club.
“I don’t know what it is that makes a successful musician, but [Tapley] has it. He has that factor. He has that grind mindset. He has the mind for the music,” Gray said. “I don’t know what it is, but he’s got it.”