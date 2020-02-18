From AthFest to Ad-verse Fest and every DIY show at the Bombs Away Collective House, there’s no shortage of newer acts to catch in Athens. If you want new local music to listen to, we’ll give you new local music to listen to: The Red & Black has compiled a list of five acts to check out.
Shehehe
Shehehe is a 70s punk-influenced trio that has gigged nationally since releasing their first studio album “New American Jet Rock” in early 2013. The band's discography includes songs about waitresses at The Grill ("Theodocia"), stealing cars ("Fresh Outta Jail") and vampires dying of broken hearts ("Ghost Of”).
Upcoming shows: Shehehe will perform at the 40 Watt Club on Feb. 21 alongside three other acts. The ensemble will travel to Atlanta to perform at 529 on March 20.
Nicholas Mallis
Experimental-pop act Nicholas Mallis refers to himself as making “weirdo pop for the nihilistic at heart.” Mallis, who previously served as a backing musician for Fred Schneider of The B-52’s and released his first solo work in 2014, released his third studio album "Artificial Irrelevance," which features nine electronic-leaning tracks, in April 2019.
Upcoming shows: Mallis performed at Hendershot’s Coffee on Feb. 14 with Baby Tony and The Teenies and will perform alongside Laveda and True Blossom at Atlanta's Mammal Gallery on March 6.
Shameless James
Performing in the city since 2016, Southern rock jam band Shameless James cites Grateful Dead, Phish and — interestingly — John Mayer as influences. The band headlined a show at the 40 Watt Club in January and are currently working on releasing new music, according to their website.
Upcoming shows: The quartet will perform as part of WUOG 90.5 FM’s Live in the Lobby series on Feb. 18.
Cannonandtheboxes
The folk-rock band is the musical project of a 19-year-old singer/songwriter Cannon Rogers and has consistently released studio work since December 2016. Rogers and his counterparts released a music video for his acoustic track “November 22nd” on Dec. 9.
Upcoming shows: Cannonandtheboxes’ next performance will be part of the Let’s Rock Athens festival hosted by Girls Rock Athens on Feb. 20 at the Caledonia Lounge.
Dagmar Vork
Dagmar Vork is an experimental pop project backed by Douglas Bischoff and Asa Ferqueron. Songwriter Gabrielle Bischoff has released two full-length DIY, lo-fi dream pop records, and released a four-track album titled "Suffer Fruit Demos" in January 2020.
Upcoming shows: Dagmar Vork last played at The World Famous on Feb. 13 with Mordecai, Aisle Knot and Social Circle. Dagmar Vork will perform again on March 10 with Dead Neighbors, Maneka and Saw Black at The Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.