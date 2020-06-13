The Athens Area Arts Council, in collaboration with the Athens Downtown Development Authority, recently selected five artists who have been impacted by COVID-19 to design banners promoting messages of “resiliency, unity and support for our local culture and community,” according to the organization’s website.
These artists will receive $350 for their banner designs, which will be printed on vinyl and displayed in 130 downtown storefronts for the summer.
Didi Dunphy, program supervisor at the Lyndon House Arts Center, said the Athens Banner Project was inspired by the public poster art of the Works Progress Administration in the mid-20th century. The project was part of a government effort to support members of the arts community who were unemployed.
During Gov. Brian Kemp’s shelter-in-place order due to COVID-19, AAAC, ADDA and other notable art organizations in the community formed the Athens Art Alliance. Dunphy said the purpose of the alliance is to advocate for the art community of Athens through funding and opportunities.
Dunphy said the alliance asked themselves: “What can we do to help the already vulnerable community of Athens artists?” Many artists have to work multiple jobs, mostly in the hospitality industry in order to support themselves, Dunphy said. She said the alliance knew these artists would be facing financial challenges because COVID-19 caused many restaurants and retail stores to close temporarily.
Maximos Salzman is one of the artists who will have his work displayed during the summer. Prior to COVID-19, Salzman was managing two Jittery Joe's coffee houses for his main source of income. Salzman said Dunphy, a regular at one of the shops where he worked, recommended that he submit his work for the Athens Banner Project.
"I have a little more downtime than I'm used to so it seemed like a good opportunity to get my stuff out there to the public," Salzman said.
Salzman said he often draws figures in his artwork, and he wanted to create a scene that “reminds us of what's going on now.” For the poster design that he submitted, Salzman took inspiration from the universal experience of only being able to socialize via technology due to COVID-19.
“People in creative fields are probably suffering right now, any project that can help out artists, it's a good thing,” Salzman said. “It's definitely a weird time for everybody, so I think art is important to help us remember it and help us interpret it.”
