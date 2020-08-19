The artwork of five Athens artists is currently being displayed in various downtown businesses through September. The art was inspired by Athens by a prompt put out by the Athens Banner project with the goal of inspiring and uniting the residents of Athens during the pandemic.
Didi Dunphy Program Supervisor of the Lyndon House Arts Center, said the project was successful in quickly generating financial support for artists who were laid off or lost their jobs because of the pandemic. The project also served to provide downtown businesses with art that portrayed an “uplifting message of resiliency,” Dunphy said. The five artist received a $350 reward for their designs.
The Lyndon House Arts Center and Synovus Bank, are displaying all five of the Banners, Dunphy said. Dunphy said Athens residents have also requested prints of the banners for their homes, which they are currently figuring out how to produce.
Maximos Salzman said he was happy to come across his artwork while walking downtown. Salzman said he wanted his work to be visually pleasing to the Athens community. Salzman said he likes to have subtle messages in his work, but he wanted to display “the times” and what people are experiencing during the pandemic.
“I was really excited when I saw the end results and saw that I was included with all these other great artists, I loved how they interpreted things,” Salzman said.
In June Salzman was receiving unemployment while doing some odd jobs. While he was out of work Salzman said he was given the time to research continuing his education. Now Salzman said he’s back at work.
Klée Schell said when she was working on her artwork, Schell said she thought about her coworkers and the many diverse people she’s met while working in the service industry. Schelle said her artwork is very to the point but she hopes it can foster a sense of community within the service industry.
“Athens is always stronger when it is influenced by the artist community and supporting the artists’ community,” Dunphy said.
