“Stay Safe! Stay Distant!” is the motto of the Social Distance Task Force, an elite group designed to bring practical knowledge and humor to those affected by the isolation in the wake of COVID-19.
Flamingo Dyl, a character created by Athens bartender Dylan Snapp, is the most recent recruit of the task force. He is also its only member, and well, the creator of the task force, which he made as part of an ongoing comedy series on his Instagram, and is now applying to real life.
Snapp’s comedic act is built around the idea of Dyl finding himself recruited into the fictional task force when searching for a job. Dyl’s primary job is to dress up in his gear — which consists of a blue jumpsuit, yellow helmet with antennae and a pair of Heelys — and go out into the streets to ensure that people are maintaining healthy social distancing practices.
Snapp aimed to create something to positively inform the public of the basic social distancing precautions they should take, he said. The deadpan narrative of the Social Distance Taskforce was his solution, as a way of raising awareness with a humorous edge.
Dylan, who works at Sister Louisa’s Church of The Living Room and Ping Pong Emporium, said the character was inspired by the local talent he saw perform at the bar known for its drag performances. He began making the videos to show admiration for the local talent currently out of work and “to do something fun, do something quirky, all the while practicing social distancing,” Snapp said.
The specifics of the idea came about from Dylan’s observation of people’s news gathering habits.
“There’s a lot of people, they only get their news from whatever is on their phone,” Snapp said. “More people are looking at their phones more than ever. So I figured if I could post on Instagram, especially Instagram TV, and get the information through in a fun way, it’s more digestible than if you turn on the local government,” Snapp said.
As for his costume, Snapp actually had it leftover from a Futuristic-themed Service Industry Night on January 27 at Creature Comforts. Snapp added the Heelys to create a floating effect. The jumpsuit is from Atomic Vintage, and the helmet is what Snapp speculated to be a defunct child’s swing. It was the kind of quirky uniform that was perfect for the tone he sought to convey.
On the job
Snapp, however, doesn’t just film snippets of his character on Instagram. He also performs his character for hour-long patrols around his neighborhood.
When Snapp first began to go out on his neighborhood patrols, he was reluctant.
“Truth be told, I didn’t want to be seen at first, because I didn’t want people to think I was mocking what was happening,” Snapp said.
He kept his patrols to an hour, and just did laps around his neighborhood. When people took notice of what he was doing, their reaction took Snapp by surprise.
“Everybody, almost everybody was giving me thumbs up, telling me good job or thank you,” Snapp said.
He was even invited to come and entertain a group of children, which he said reminded him of playing Santa Claus for his niece and nephew. Much like playing Santa, Snapp often has to improvise in order to make sure that he stays in character as much as possible.
Snapp currently does not know how long he will continue to do this sketch, resolving to do so “as long as it’s necessary” and “as long as he can think of content.”
“Even when stuff doesn’t go your way, and things aren’t perfect, you can still work really, really hard with the stuff you have, and do it in a positive way,” Snapp said. “And even when times are tough, you can still support your community.”
