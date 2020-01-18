The lines of bookshelves at Normal Books on Prince Avenue were accompanied by local author Noel Holston highlighting excerpts of his book “Life After Deaf: My Misadventures in Hearing Loss and Recovery,” a personal memoir about his experience of going through sudden hearing loss and living with an autoimmune hearing disease, on Jan. 17.
While the event started at 6 p.m., attendees trickled in and strolled up and down the shelves of Normal Books as staff members finished setting up for the event’s activities. Holston’s book was displayed in the middle of the “Local Author” section located near the front of the store.
Holston started the event by discussing his personal life, beginning with an anecdote about how he first met his wife, Marty Winkler, on what he considered a “cold March morning in 1993.”
Winkler, who is a part of the music group Georgia Sirens, accompanied Holston’s comments and played short acoustic performances on the guitar in between Holston’s anecdotes.
“When I wasn’t even looking, love delivered you to me,” Winkler sang in one of her musical interludes.
Holston then transitioned to discussing his hearing loss and how it affected different parts of his life, which included what could be considered basic everyday tasks such as ordering a pizza, listening to the radio or even having a simple face-to-face conversation.
Normal Books owner Mary Eaton noted how she’d never heard of sudden hearing loss prior to Holston’s reading and soon learned one of her regular customers also went through the same experience. Eaton said she wishes she could learn more about the causes of sudden hearing loss after hearing about how it’s treated.
Holston also dived deeper into how he navigated the treatment of his hearing loss. Holston said he tried a range of diets, drugs and steroids intended to be dispensed in the ear, and although some treatments brought his hearing back, the effect was only temporary.
The discussion was followed by an open Q&A session, during which audience members asked Holston how long it took for him to write the book and addressed how their loved ones have also dealt with sudden hearing loss.
“We are all limited in some way. Some of us are better athletes, some of us have higher IQs, some of us are better dancers,” Holston said. “[My hearing loss] ultimately is just one more limit to my abilities that I have to figure out a way to work around.”
Winkler and the rest of Georgia Sirens closed off the night with a live performance. While some attendees enjoyed the music, others wandered off into the bookshelves of Normal Books or socialized next to what was left of the snacks and refreshments.
