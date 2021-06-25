CLOUDLAND members Drake Bunton, Hogan Heim, Zach King and Karmen Smith evolved from middle school youth group friends to a flourishing rock band on the brink of releasing their first album, “Where We Meet.”
Coming out July 16, “Where We Meet” is a collection of 10 songs written by the band over the last year and a half. A locally based band, CLOUDLAND recorded the album in Athens, Georgia, in addition to Nashville, Tennessee.
More than four years ago, the group began their journey of making music together, experiencing high school graduations and relocating to different colleges before reuniting in Athens. The name “CLOUDLAND” draws inspiration from the Cloudland Canyon, a Georgia state park and symbol of special memories, solidarity and shared experiences for the band.
Expressing emotions through songwriting
“Our latest project, ‘Where We Meet,’ embodies the ideal of commonality we share as human beings,” the band wrote on its official website. “All these expressions and feelings are opportunities for us to come together, to meet, and realize we have more in common than not.”
The album’s message arrives at the perfect time amidst the hardships of the past year. Heim, a UGA alumnus and guitarist for CLOUDLAND, felt the album’s theme was timely, considering the isolating and dividing events of the past year.
“When we talked about [the album concept], we had the idea before the pandemic,” Heim said. “The irony there was that it was very early on to where there was a lot of heightened racial tension and awareness and things of that sort that we had no idea would come up later in the year.”
In contrast to previously released singles and EPs, “Where We Meet” is to be the first full-length album the band will have released, thus building a new songwriting experience for each member.
“I think it changed our writing a ton because we were able to look at [the songs] much more holistically,” Heim said.
King, the lead vocalist for CLOUDLAND, expressed the heartfelt emotion and firsthand experiences that contributed to the band’s lyricism and meaningful song inspiration. His favorite song off the record, “Sunday Afternoon,” was inspired by his grandfather being diagnosed with cancer, as well as his aunt and uncle selling their beach condo and house, which King described as a second home, all within three weeks. He wrote the song’s lyrics entirely on his own.
“There was monumental change that coincided with our writing process,” King said. “The song is about how you have to figure out whether you are going to hold onto the past or hold onto the moments you have with these people. There’s not a wrong answer. It’s too heavy to hold onto the past and the present.”
Having a foundation in candor storytelling, Heim desires for listeners to understand and hear the band’s sincere dedication to their work in the upcoming album.
“One thing that I hope comes across is the honesty and earnest heart in what we’re doing,” Heim said.
King hopes album listeners will form a personal connection to the band’s journey and life experiences and that it will leave a positive impact.
“Our first and largest hope is that it helps people,” King said. “Maybe that’s through this last year, or through relationships or tension. I wanted to help people. We don’t want to write songs that don’t have hope in them. We were really honest in explaining our struggles on the record, so if people can attach themselves to that, it would be really special.”
Looking in from the outside
Elizabeth Harwood, a senior graphic design major at UGA, collaborated with CLOUDLAND to illustrate the cover art for “Where We Meet.”
“We spent a day with a stencil, and she just painted what she felt from the song,” King said. “[The cover] ended up being this really cool representation of a million different things.”
As a local band, the next steps for CLOUDLAND are often undefined. Parker Nail, a UGA alumnus and CLOUDLAND’s manager, discussed the future of the band and balancing life outside of music.
“There is this window of chasing your dreams and there’s also a window of providing for your family,” Nail said. “A lot of these guys are working part-time or full-time, which is different from some folks who might go at [music] full force. In the big scheme we’re all on the same team. We just try to take it moment by moment.”
In his role as manager, Nail has been able to view CLOUDLAND from an outside perspective, watching the group evolve and continue to grow in their music style.
“Music is a great way to be a time capsule,” Nail said. “In a way, music is a photograph. You’re able to capture that moment in life. When you get to tour, you go back and play those songs and bring back those moments.”
Susannah Kendrick, a junior biology major at UGA, graduated from the same high school as the band members and has listened to CLOUDLAND from the start, even attending their first ever backyard concert.
“I’ve seen the band evolve a lot,” Kendrick said. “I’m excited for their new album coming out because there’s been a lot of hype around their music in my hometown. You always know that anything they produce is going to be something good to listen to.”
“Where We Meet” will be released July 16. In celebration of the album, CLOUDLAND will be hosting a release party at Smith’s Olde Bar with Hotel Fiction on July 17 in Atlanta.