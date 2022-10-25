Halloween in Athens is more than just football rivalries and Frat Beach. Next weekend, while many University of Georgia students head to St. Simons Island in the name of Georgia football, thousands of costumed partygoers will flock to the streets of downtown Athens to create a rumpus of their own.
Founder, director and master of ceremonies Timi Conley started the Wild Rumpus Halloween Celebration 14 years ago after a suggestion from a friend. With a Facebook post and a short blurb in the local paper advertising a Halloween parade, Conley created the foundation for one of Athens’ biggest and most loved festivals.
“I almost didn’t go [to the event in 2009]. I thought, ‘this is gonna flop,’’ Conley said. “But I went downtown and I couldn’t believe it. There were hundreds of people, all decked out in costumes and everything.”
After that night, Conley decided to make the event official.
“And here we are 14 years later,” he said.
After a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, last year’s in-person event brought record turnout, welcoming upwards of 10,000 attendees, according to Conley. This year, Conley expects the event to be bigger and better, especially after recently receiving national attention from “Travel and Leisure.” The magazine described Athens as one of the 12 best places to visit in October, citing the Wild Rumpus as a featured Halloween event.
“Halloween used to be deserted in Athens, but not anymore,” Conley said. “Downtown bars will tell me it is the biggest night of the year for them, even more than football games.”
University of Georgia senior advertising major Amanda Bolin attended the event for the first time last year and plans to return next weekend as Little Bo Bleep, a foul-mouthed version of the popular nursery rhyme.
“It’s probably the best event in Athens. It is such a great way to celebrate Halloween,” Bolin said. “It's almost like Athens' own version of Frat Beach because everyone's dancing out in the streets.”
Bolin is one of many attendees who is drawn to the sense of community that Conley has managed to preserve over the years.
Laurie Norris, office manager for the UGA Department of English, has been attending Wild Rumpus for longer than she can remember. It was originally this sense of community that drew Norris to the event, but now it's the chance to cavort and dress up that keeps her coming back.
This year, Norris will be going as a mashup of John Bender from “The Breakfast Club” and Bender, the robot from “Futurama.” The elaborate costume took several weeks of planning and hours of working with hot glue and EVA foam.
“Athens is special in a lot of ways, and some of those ways are tied into the openhearted exuberance that Rumpus represents, that willingness to show hospitality in as unusual a way as possible,” Norris said.
Encouraging all things weird and creative, this year’s theme is “FAERAL,” a cross between feral and faerie. Conley says the theme, and the Rumpus in general, encourages the human spirit to express itself on a primal level, like “howling at the moon.”
A packed schedule
For the second year in a row, the event will have a designated open container festival zone open to attendees over the age of 21 with the purchase of a wristband. The zone spans several city blocks of downtown on Washington Street and will be open from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. in collaboration with several local bars.
The rumpusing will kick off on Friday, Oct. 28 at Paloma Park with the Monster Mash Fashion Bash, presented by Brasher Media. The fashion show will go from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. and will feature local designers and performances by Athens musicians.
The next day, the celebration will continue with a pre-parade Rumpus Rally starting at 5 p.m. at Creature Comforts Brewing Company, with live music from Cassie Chantel, Motorhead2x and DJ Chief Rocka.
At 8 p.m. sharp, Conley will lead the crowds, fittingly dressed as Max from “Where the Wild Things Are,” and parade through the streets of downtown, starting from the intersection of West Hancock Street and Pulaski Street.
“The best thing about [the Wild Rumpus] is you don't know who anybody is. So all the economic divisions or racial divisions that are so present and aggravating in everyday life just go ‘poof,’” Conley said. “It's everybody in the street: old people, young people, families, students. We're all in it, all partying in costumes. It's such a cool vibe.”
The ‘come one, come all’ policy means any and everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and march alongside Conley in the parade.
“I would describe Rumpus as an easy way to tap into the artistic and weird side of Athens with very low stakes. You don't have to be able to play in a band. You don't have to be going to school here,” Norris said. “You can stand on the sidewalk and have as much fun as if you're in a $5,000 costume that took you two years to build and walk in the parade. It's all just celebrating, having fun - the playful side of both Athens and Halloween together.”
Attendees that do not want to march in the parade are able to watch from the sidelines and see how others have chosen to be creative this year.
“The costumes are probably my favorite part. They're so intricate and unique,” Bolin said. “I started thinking about my costume this year, literally in July, because I [thought], ‘this is a serious event, I need to show up and show out.’”
The parade route will wind through downtown Athens, passing by various performing musicians and artists, until it ends at the intersection of West Washington Street and Pulaski Street.
“The parade ends at the big main stage in front of 40 Watt Club for DJ Mahogany and DJ Reindeer Games, which is just going to be a huge dance party that goes to 11 p.m.,” Conley said. “By that point, for me, everything's done. I can just turn loose.”
Norris is also excited for the dance parties this year, although she will need to find a safe place to store her 3-foot tall, “slightly too small around the ears” robot head before getting on the dancefloor.
The partying will continue until 2 a.m., moving to Paloma Park for the Royal Rumpus Ball, the event’s official after party. The ball will include live music from Free Ride, Nightshade Family and others.
“If you have always gone to [the Georgia-Florida game,] you have no idea what's happening in downtown Athens that night. It's huge. It's bright and colorful. It's so fun,” Conley said. “Athens is always good, but the Rumpus is off the chain. So, for people that like festivals and attending big events like big music concerts, this is right up your alley.”
For more details on the Wild Rumpus Parade & Spectacle and how to volunteer at the event, head to their website, wildrumpus.org, or visit their Instagram, @wildrumpusathens, and Facebook @wildrumpusparade.