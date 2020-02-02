Bubble Cafe will move from its College Avenue location to the former Taco Stand space on East Broad Street, according to signage outside of the new storefront.
Owners confirmed the boba restaurant will close its current location after completing renovations to the Broad Street space in the “near future.” The tentative date of opening is unknown, but the College Avenue storefront will remain in operation during the meantime.
Bubble Cafe opened in January 2017 and sells a variety of East Asian drinks and snack foods, including boba tea, noodle soups and rice bowls.
Bubble Cafe registered East Broad Street space on Jan. 26, according to Georgia Corporations Division public records. The move to the new location will nearly double the restaurant’s current dining space.
The downtown Taco Stand closed in December 2019 after 28 years of operation.
