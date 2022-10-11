On Tuesday morning, which was also National Coming Out Day, the Athens community gathered on the corner of College Avenue and East Clayton Street in downtown Athens to celebrate the installment of a four-way rainbow crosswalk near College Square Plaza.
Attendees gathered under clear skies in sunny weather. Parents, students, government officials, LGBTQ community members, allies and pets crowded on the north end of College Square for the event, many waving flags and holding signs.
The crosswalks were installed by the Athens-Clarke County Unified Government on Oct. 4 as a result of the Athens Rainbow Crosswalk Initiative, started in 2019 by the current Athens Pride & Queer Collective president Cameron Harrelson.
The dedication ceremony included words from Mayor Kelly Girtz, Commissioner Allison Wright, Harrelson and ACC Human Relations Chairperson Julita Sanders. After the speeches, Harrelson cut a rainbow ribbon, symbolically dedicating the crosswalk.
The APQC organizes Athens’ Pride Week and Parade and seeks to educate, advocate, celebrate and affirm the local LGBTQ community, according to their website. The crosswalks are meant to serve as a year-round display of pride and visibility.
“I believe in the power of visual communication,” Commissioner Wright said at the event. “As we stand here with four rainbow crosswalks, it exemplifies our community's visual support of bringing different worlds together, sharing a symbol of uplifting engagement, an opportunity to educate and advocate.”
According to the APQC, the initiative’s petition received 6,000 local signatures and 8,000 signatures total, making it one of the largest petitions presented to the ACC Government.
“We are 6,000 people who understood several important things: that art and visibility have been important parts of every major movement,” Harrelson said at the ceremony. “These crosswalks are now a symbolic sign to every child, every youth and adult here in Athens-Clarke County, that their lives are valued. That… our existence is not just tolerated, but it's celebrated.”
Julia and Jen Oliver attended the event Tuesday.
“A lot of that resonated with me considering I grew up in a very non supportive… family,” Julia Oliver said of the speeches at the ceremony. The couple got married in August and have felt welcomed by the community.
“She immediately felt home [in Athens], as did I,” Jen Oliver said. “As [Harrelson] said, too, not just tolerated, but accepted.”
“It’s out in the open. Everyone’s visible,” Julia Oliver said. “Considering I was in the closet for so long, that’s important.”
While the APQC sees the installation as a catalyst for change and an outlet for celebration and visibility, the organization also recognizes the need for policy changes to help the LGBTQ+ community in Athens.
“We, through our continued activism, can work with our leaders to affect change,” Harrelson said before the ribbon-cutting. “Art alone is not enough. We must continue to push for substantive policy.”
Harrelson mentioned a number of accomplishments the city had made since the initiative to install the crosswalk began. Included were the creation of a city Inclusion Office, the passage of a Non-Discrimination Ordinance and the creation of a Human Relations Commission. Harrelson also cited APQC’s first annual Pride Parade, held in June.
The colors of the rainbow crosswalk include the traditional red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet, which symbolize pride for the LGBTQ community. APQC advocated to additionally include black, brown, blue, pink and white, which represent the transgender community and people of color.
The crosswalks were funded by the East Clayton Street Improvements Project, which uses TSPLOST funds and is voted for by county residents.
When first installed, the yellow and green stripes were out of order, but the mistake was corrected.
Jennie De la Vega, office manager at the District Attorney's Office, attended the event and passed out rainbow bracelets that read “love is love.” She has lived in Athens since 2007.
“I think it finally [shows] some visible aspects of acceptance in the community,” De la Vega said of the crosswalks. “It brings tears to my eyes.”