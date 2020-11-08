Joe Biden was elected the 46th president of the United States on Saturday after four days of counting votes, and the Athens Chautauqua Society aims to understand what made this election so different.
On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Athens Chautauqua Society will host a virtual discussion to put this year’s presidential election into perspective by examining the history of previous elections. The free event titled “Through History’s Lens / Clouded or Clear – Looking Back at the 2020 Election” will be held from 10 a.m.- noon on Zoom.
The discussion will be presented by retired Wisconsin Reserve Judge Emeritus and law professor Charles B. Schudson. Schudson is a presidential campaign historian and says his interest in presidential elections started at the age of 10 during the 1960 U.S. presidential election of John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon. He used to collect baseball cards which expanded into an interest in presidential campaign items like buttons and stickers.
“I became a collector, hobbyist and historian of presidential elections. I have been collecting, teaching, writing and publishing in that area for approximately 60 years,” Schudson said. “I have found presidential elections fascinating … and a wonderful way to study American history.”
The event will examine issues of voter suppression, foreign interference, climate change, immigration, the electoral college and the COVID-19 pandemic, and whether these issues made a difference in the presidential election. Schudson said he hopes to give proper urgency to some of the issues before voters today and illuminate the never-before-seen problems.
Terry Kaley, the treasurer of Athens Chautauqua Society, will open up the first hour of the event with a lecture by Shudson. A 10 minute break will be followed by an hour-long Q&A to close it out. 50 people from all over the country have registered for the event, Peter Balsamo, vice president of Athens Chautauqua Society, said. He’s hoping for 75 people because of the media attention surrounding the ballot counting, and he’s also hoping for more student registration.
Balsamo recruits a majority of the presenters for their events. He said he got connected with Schudson through the University of Virginia’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and asked him if he would be interested in doing a presentation with the organization. The initial goal was to have the event in person, Balsamo said.
“Our goal was to do these historical interpretations — that was going to be the focus of Athens Chautauqua,” Balsamo said. “Because of the pandemic we had to pivot … instead of live classes we're moving everything towards Zoom, and overall it's worked pretty well because we've been able to include people no matter where they are.”
According to the website of the Chautauqua Society in Greenville, South Carolina, the Athens Chautauqua Society is a nonprofit community cultural organization that aims to provide humanities-based education. The organization formed in 2019 in partnership with the University of Georgia’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and the Greenville Chautauqua Society.
Balsamo said he hopes the event pushes people to be more involved and knowledgeable about what’s happening in their communities.
“My focus has always been on education and to enlighten people's minds,” Balsamo said. “Discussion, dialogue, critical thinking — that's the focus in many ways of what the whole Chautauqua movement is about.”
