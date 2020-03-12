The first annual Athens Children's Book Festival has been postponed to an indefinite date, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Library. The festival was originally slated to take place on Saturday, March 28.
The postponement comes as the result of increasing concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). The library stated in its press release that the library system and their festival partners "believe it is the best course of action for now."
The release did not address a specific date or time period for the rescheduled festival. The release also stated the library system is now maintaining a list of public health resources for coronavirus information on its website.
