To kick off 2021, Ciné has added new films to its virtual cinema marquee. Though the theater is currently only offering private in-person screenings, these films will be available for streaming on Ciné’s virtual cinema.
This system came as a necessity. Through this virtual method, Ciné’s executive director, Pamela Kohn, stated that they will be able to keep about half of the revenue from ticket sales. However, this system also means the theater will have to pay an additional processing fee.
“It’s not a revenue-driven sort of income, and you wouldn’t say ‘This is amazing,’” Kohn said. “But ... we’re definitely achieving our mission, you know, through programming.”
The theater's stated mission is to provide film and arts that inspire, educate and build community in Athens. The mission also seeks to expose the community to independent filmmakers who otherwise may be missed by the public.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of three independent films Ciné is showing in its continuing virtual format.
“Rock Camp”
Directed by Doug Blush and Renee Barron, “Rock Camp” is a documentary film that delves into the creation of Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp, a real camp where aspiring rock stars will be mentored and given a chance to play alongside rock legends. The movie follows four campers as they go through this experience and meet the likes of Alice Cooper, Judas Priest, Gene Simmons and more.
To access “Rock Camp," users must pay a price of $12. After unlocking the film, viewers will then have seven days to watch the film. Once started, the film will only be available to the viewer for a 24 hour period.
“Some Kind of Heaven”
Described as a “highly entertaining documentary [that] captures the near-surrealism of a prefab senior playground,” in a January 2020 Variety film review, so it goes in the documentary “Some Kind of Heaven," directed by Lance Oppenheim and produced in part by Darren Aronofsky.
The film is a documentary focusing on The Villages, an expansive and expensive retirement community in Central Florida, as both residents and an outsider struggle to find happiness in their twilight years. With striking cinematography and vividly colored imagery, this film promises to offer a surreal but romantic look into what it means to find love and purpose when life seems to have come to a standstill.
To access “Some Kind of Heaven," users must pay a price of $12. After unlocking the film, viewers will then have seven days to watch the film. Once started, the film will only be available to the viewer for a 24 hour period.
“Rams”
“Rams” is the one of the latest foreign films on Ciné’s selection. Directed by Jeremy Sims, this Australian film tells the story of two sheep farmer brothers, Colin and Les, who are embroiled in a lifelong feud. When both of their flocks are threatened by disease, it’s up to these brothers to either work together or watch their livelihood and community fall apart.
In an October 2020 film review published by The Guardian, the film is described as “a lovely, even-tempered drama about men and rural life, gentle but firm of spirit, with a down-to-earth pith and a way of entertainingly and unpretentiously exploring potentially difficult subjects such as masculinity.”
To access “Rams," users must pay a price of $12. The user will then have a three-day rental period to watch the film.
These films are available for streaming now alongside some of Ciné’s other new virtual releases, including “My Little Sister," “Blizzard of Souls," and “True Mothers." Certain films, specifically mainstream releases, will also be available for in-person viewing; however, these will be private bookings that will cover groups of 10 or less. Bookings cost $150 per group and are only available on Fridays and Saturdays.