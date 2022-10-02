The Friends of the Athens-Clarke County Library Fall Book Sale began at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Members of the Friends of the Library association were lined up anxiously awaiting their chance to comb through what this fall's sale had to offer.
Starting Thursday, the sale would be open to the public to come and fill their boxes with quality books at a low price.
The sale was planned to run through Saturday, Oct. 1. However, on Thursday, the library unexpectedly closed and the sale was postponed after bed bugs were found in the facility.
Tables covered with books filled the room, each one housing its own genre. Games and puzzles were situated near the children’s books. Sets of books and TV series, VHS tapes, CDs and DVDs were aligned on a wall.
Books deemed rare consisted of original copies of classic titles, signed books full of University of Georgia memorabilia and some beautifully bound books for a collection. These were on display and available at a slightly higher price.
This event is just one of many that the FOL organization holds for the community. This volunteer group also helps to sponsor author events, Family Fun Days, reading programs and more around the Athens-Clarke County area.
The goal of these events is to promote the works of the community by highlighting local artists. Café au Libris is an event hosted at the library that often supports local authors. Event attendees learn about the author’s book and can usually leave with a signed copy.
Family Fun Days are held throughout the year, their biggest being the summer reading kickoff event held with a different theme each year to get the kids excited about the books of the summer.
Terry Nestor has been a volunteer with FOL for over 30 years. She finds the importance of the events in how “it’s just a way to give back to the community.”
Seeing the kids and families come to their events and take joy in what the volunteers are providing is Nestor’s favorite part, as well as an element that reminds her of when she was a young book lover herself.
Even though the book sales were on pause during the pandemic, that didn’t mean the volunteers stopped working. FOL set up online book sales in which you could request a genre of book and they would put together a mystery box you could pick up for $25. It was a way to keep the community connected and the book sale in people’s minds.
“I’ve always loved libraries, they’ve been an important part of my life,” said volunteer Marta Daniell. She’s been with FOL for seven years and has recruited others to work alongside her.
“These events just bring in so many people, from children to retirees and everyone in between,” Carla Eaton, an FOL board member, said. There’s even familiar faces that show up year after year to the book sales, from vendors to those who wish to fill their home libraries.
“I hope that [the community] realizes this opportunity to get some wonderful books, for very little money, and help the library at the same time,” Daniell said. “We have a tremendous library, with a staff that’s very dedicated and committed.”
For those that missed out on this year’s book sale, another will be held come spring. Until then, the Athens-Clarke County Library will continue to host a variety of FOL-sponsored events, the next being an author event on Oct. 18.
The sale has been postponed due to a maintenance issue at the library involving bed bugs, but will resume after the library reopens.
More information and updates on when they’ll reopen can be found on the library’s website.