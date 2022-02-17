In celebration of Black history, the Athens-Clarke County Library planned three events for people to attend this month.
Freedmen’s Bureau
On Tuesday, the library’s Heritage Room hosted a virtual program titled “Introduction to the Freedmen's Bureau Records.” The Freedmen’s Bureau was an organization founded after the Civil War to provide previously enslaved people with assistance.
The 90-minute program was designed to teach participants about the organization’s history and how to access its records, which can provide information about the heritage of many African American families.
Ashley Shull, an archives and special collections coordinator for the Athens Regional Library System, said the program was designed to help people navigate the records. Obtaining these may help the African American community get “closer to more information about the experiences that ancestors had during enslavement and during that Reconstruction-kind of period,” she said.
The records span from 1865 to 1872 and include data on many things such as rationing, transportation, salary and marriage licenses, which all work to form a patchwork history of the African American experience during that time.
“You never know what you’re going to find in there,” Shull said.
Vivian Harsh
On Feb. 22, the library will host its second program, “Vivian Harsh: A Librarian of the Past with Lessons for Today,” an educational presentation on Chicago’s first Black librarian. It will be virtual and begin at 2 p.m. with an introduction by Martha Kapelewski, the presentation’s creator.
Kapelewski, who is a librarian herself, described Harsh as a pioneer and a personal inspiration.
“She is an unsung hero,” Kapelewski said. “Vivian Harsh is a librarian that I model my job after.”
Harsh is also noted for amassing the Midwest’s largest collection of African American history and literature, under the Vivian G. Harsh Research Collection.
“Who knows, if she had not taken the initiative to collect those books that she collected, they may have been destroyed,” Kapelewski said. “Her goal was to preserve African American history and culture.”
Artist panel
The library’s final event is an African American visual artists in Athens panel discussion from 7-8:30 p.m. on Feb. 23. The panel will be in-person at the library’s auditorium on 2025 Baxter St.
Moderator Lemuel “Life” LaRoche, will be joined by panelists Par Ramey, Broderick Flanigan, and Tabitha and Kidd Fielteau to discuss their art and identity as Black artists. Each panelist has ties with Athens and collectively, their artistic mediums span poetry, prose, fashion, murals and more.
The events are all free, but require prior registration on the ACC Library online events calendar. Guests are required to wear a mask.
“It’s important to celebrate everybody in your community and Black history is a really rich history,” the library’s public information officer Rhiannon Eades said. “It’s important to recognize that and celebrate that.”