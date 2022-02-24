In honor of Black History Month, the Athens-Clarke County Library hosted a panel with four local African American artists on Wednesday. The artists, who specialize in different mediums, spoke to an audience of varying ages.
The four artists featured were painter Broderick Flanigan, painter Par Ramey, designer Tabitha and photographer Kidd Fideltau. Alongside them on the panel was the moderator Lemuel “Life” LaRoche.
Van Burns, the Athens Regional Library System Project Coordinator, planned the event. Burns explained his connection to some of the artists.
“I’ve known Par Ramey for a long time. She has a very interesting story. Also, Broderick [Flanigan] is fairly well known around Athens. He’s painted a number of murals around town.” Van said. “He’s also had a show here in our gallery before, so we’re really happy to have him back.”
Burns said the number of attendees and participants for events is still limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they were still able to find enough artists to fill the exact number of spots they were allowed to have.
During the panel, the main subject focused on was that of the artists’ experiences being Black in the Athens art community. LaRoche also asked them questions about their journeys to become successful artists and if they felt their race impacted their success.
Broderick stated that even though he is Black, he is still an artist. All of the panelists agreed that the term “Black artist” is inconsiderate because white artists are just called artists.
In addition to the discussion of the artists’ experiences with being people of color in the art world, they shared how they became artists.
Tabitha Fideltau explained she was first inspired to start making clothes at such a young age.
“I probably first got the itch as a kid when I played with my barbie dolls. I would always think their clothes were so cute, so I began to make some of my own for my dolls,” Tabitha Fideltau said.
Broderick also said he started creating art at as a child, using it as a coping mechanism. Once he became an adult, he decided to turn it into a career.
The topic of Black History Month influenced many of the panelists’ comments as well. The artists felt that although it is Black History Month, people shouldn’t be honoring them or inviting them to events only one month out of the year. They said the topic of diversity and inclusion should be a permanent discussion.
District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez shared how this panel emphasized her views on the ways Black artists need to be supported more. She said they are sometimes appreciated from afar, but don't receive the recognition or support they deserve.
“People will say ‘Oh, nice pictures… but it’s also about them being able to sustain the art,” Gonzalez said.
Burns said after the event he hoped the idea that the ACC Library value the arts and support the Black community would get across. LaRoche said he wanted attendees to realize that “the power of art does not hang on the walls of galleries,” — there is always a deeper meaning.