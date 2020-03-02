In an effort to improve inclusivity for young adult readers, the Athens-Clarke County Library and The Rook & Pawn formed Bookend Millennials at the beginning of 2020, a monthly book club by millennials for millennials.
The club meets at The Rook & Pawn on the fourth Thursday of every month, and each meeting has a new theme and books to discuss. Members are given three titles and have the option of reading all three, a combination of two or just one.
February’s theme was “Suburbia & the American Dream” and books to read were “Revolutionary Road” by Richard Yates, “The Virgin Suicides” by Jeffrey Eugenides and “American Pastoral (The American Trilogy, #1)” by Philip Roth.
A typical meeting starts with each member giving a short summary of the book they selected to read. The discussion leader of that particular meeting then passes out a list of questions pertaining to that month’s theme.
Ashley Hardigree, receptionist at the ACC Library, said the library had multiple clubs available for all ages except for millennials, which spawned the creation of the club. ACC Library employee Briton Dean said excluding millennials was odd, considering so many millennials use the libraries on a regular basis.
Hardigree is one of two moderators of the club. Hardigree said the discussion leader rotates on a volunteer basis, but typically whoever loves that month’s theme will lead the discussion and come up with the questions. Most of the club’s current members are employees of the ACC Library system.
The answers to each question all differ because each book has a different take on the theme. An in-depth discussion of similarities and differences then takes place and members compare storylines to real-world situations.
The group communicates via a public group on Goodreads, a website that serves as a hub for readers to leave reviews, search recommendations and communicate with other readers. Here, members can read recaps of previous meetings provided by Hardigree and discover the theme and reading list for the next meeting.
Bookend Millennials had its first meeting in January, centered around the theme of “Experimental Fiction.” The group is actively searching for new members. Being a millennial is not a requirement — anyone interested is welcome to join, Hardigree said.
March’s theme is “True Crime” and will encompass "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" by Michelle McNamara, "While the City Slept" by Eli Sanders and "In Cold Blood" by Truman Capote. The meeting will take place on March 26 at The Rook & Pawn.
