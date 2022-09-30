The Athens-Clarke County Library announced that it will be closed temporarily starting on Friday for “precautionary maintenance in the interest of safety for library visitors and staff,” according to a press release on Thursday.
This announcement comes after the discovery of bed bugs in a chair on the second floor of the building, according to the press release.
This closure may impact upcoming events, including the Friends of the ACC Library Fall Book Sale that was supposed to be held on Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. The book sale will resume after the library reopens, according to the release.
After an assessment by library staff on Thursday, it was decided that the library would hire pest control and cleaning services to rid the building of any pest or cleanliness problems, the release said.
Updates on the situation will be posted on the library’s website.