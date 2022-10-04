The Athens-Clarke County Library on Baxter Street will remain closed through the week after bed bugs were found in a chair in the building last Thursday, Sept. 29. The Athens Regional Library System announced in a press release on Oct. 3 that they plan to reopen on Sunday, Oct. 9.
On Sept. 29, the library announced its temporary closure “for precautionary maintenance in the interest of safety for library visitors and staff,” according to a press release. The bed bugs were found on the second floor on a chair.
The library has remained closed since the announcement. The closure, which will last over a week, will “allow time for treatment,” according to the Oct. 3 press release.
“The health and safety of our library visitors and staff are our highest priority,” said Athens Regional Library System Executive Director Valerie Bell in the Oct. 3 press release. “We want to be as thorough as possible to effectively eliminate the issue, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”
The closure interrupted the library’s annual Fall Book Sale, which was planned to run through Saturday, Oct. 1. According to the Friends of the Athens-Clarke County Library Facebook page, the sale has been temporarily postponed due to the closure.
According to the Oct. 3 press release, no overdue fines will be accrued on materials checked out from the library during the closure, and holds will be extended.
The library’s Sunday hours are 2-6 p.m. Updates on the situation will be posted on the library’s website.