A small group of people gathered outside of the North Oconee Water Reclamation Facility on Sunday afternoon for a free Valentine’s Day-themed tour of the facility.
The facility holds four tours a year as well as occasional ones for schools, but the Valentine’s Day tour — which started in 2014 — is a very popular one, having sold out every year since it began. For this year’s tour, staff members led two tours with 20 attendees each.
Eager tour group members gathered around Laurie Loftin, the tour guide and water conservation coordinator for the Athens-Clarke County Public Utilities Department, for the start for the tour. The facility’s staff members were introduced and a background history of the facility along with a general history of water reclamation followed.
In 1962, the facility was built in the spot of today’s University of Georgia Park and Ride parking lot. An updated facility was built in 2012 next to the old location to meet the Athens area’s growing population.
Loftin said the facility can treat 14 million gallons of water a day, and gets water from downtown Athens, UGA and the other treatment facilities in the county.
Attendees were given an in-depth, educational and humorous look into how the water reclamation facility operates. Loftin guided the tour around the facility to observe and detail the step-by-step process of how the facility cleans the city’s water. She took the group around and above walkways in the facility to get a look at each step.
Loftin, who started her position in 2011, also talked in length about what should and shouldn’t be flushed down a toilet and showed off images of what has resulted from people flushing the wrong items.
Throughout the tour, the group — mostly made of couples — asked various questions and took pictures. During the tour, staff members at the facility handed out small gifts at every stop including T-shirts, koozies, gift bags, anti-odor spray and more.
Local residents Josh and Monica Bledsoe were fascinated about the water reclamation process and enjoyed their experience on the tour.
“We have always been interested in water reclamation and sustainability in the community,” Josh Bledsoe said. “Anytime I can go and learn something like this interests me.”
As the tour came to an end, Loftin allowed the group to see the final step in the process where the cleaned water is placed back into the Oconee River. The staff surprised attendees with tables of food, games and flowers set up near a small waterfall at the end of the facility once the tour finished.
“It’s really good to learn about what our government is doing and where they have expanded,” Monica Bledsoe said. “It's good to learn also how we as individuals can better contribute and how we as a society can do better.”