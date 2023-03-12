The Riverview Foundation has awarded a $100,000 grant to The Classic Center Cultural Foundation’s ELEVATE campaign, which will be put towards the Georgia Music Hall of Fame collection. The enhanced collection will be on display at the new Classic Center Arena in early 2024.
The grant will go towards new computerized software, hardware and kiosks to make the displays more interactive and personalized, according to a press release from The Classic Center. The Classic Center is partnering with the University of Georgia Libraries to curate the collection.
“Georgia has such a rich music history, and it's booming right now [more] than it has in the past 10 years,” said Beth Bryant, the director of The Classic Center Cultural Foundation, the nonprofit arm of The Classic Center. “And so I think it's important to celebrate that and we're happy to be a small piece of it.”
The installation will be an extension of the Georgia Music Hall of Fame exhibit in Macon, Georgia, which closed in 2011.
Paul Cramer, president of The Classic Center, said together with the UGA Special Collections Libraries and Hargrett Rare Book and Manuscript Library, they will give more exposure to a “jewel of a collection.”
The Classic Center’s ELEVATE campaign’s goal is to raise $5.5 million dollars in private funding over the course of five years. According to their website, the ELEVATE campaign hopes to benefit the community on three pillars of music, entertainment and education through programs at The Classic Center.
More than 100 community leaders in business, education and leadership helped develop the strategic plan for the campaign, which includes construction of the 8,500 capacity arena set to open in 2024. According to Cramer, The Riverview Foundation’s grant will help bring this vision of community impact to life.
“The Riverview Foundation gave one of the largest amounts of money that we have,” Cramer said. “I think that was because they understood that everybody that comes to this great city is going to take a little bit of Athens away with them, take the music scene away with them. I think they could see the overall vision.”
The foundation awards grants to enriching the arts, conservation efforts, parks and other projects in communities within select watersheds throughout the South. Athens, as part of the Oconee River watershed, is one of the organization’s beneficiaries.
According to Bryant, the new arena will highlight downtown Athens and bring an influx of attendees for the music exhibit alone.
“It's a new attraction, so it's gonna help bring in visitors, which helps push economic impact, which is a huge part of The Classic Center and the Cultural Foundation's mission,” Bryant said.
Cramer and The Classic Center estimate that the new arena will generate $35 million in economic impact, on top of the $50 million The Classic Center generates annually.
“Together, our foundation and the ELEVATE campaign are going to ensure that the arts have a place in Athens both now and in the future,” Cramer said.