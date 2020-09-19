Movie nights are making a comeback, safely, with the recent pop-up drive-in events that have taken place in Athens, and now a “pod-style” movie night hosted by the Classic Center and Athens Area Chamber of Commerce. The movie “Office Space” will be shown in the fresh air at the Classic Center’s Foundry Pavilion on Sept. 25.
To accompany the movie’s theme, the Classic Center is offering two types of viewing styles to stay socially distanced — cubicle and office “pods.” The pods allow guests to sit separately or as a group with their own blankets and chairs in the cubicle pods, or they can upgrade to office pods where chairs will already be available, and buckets of beer and refreshments will be delivered straight to the assigned area, according to a press release from the Classic Center.
“We decided to go with this set-up to ensure a cozier space with all the blankets and chairs that the guests can bring if they want, and they won’t have to worry about any crazy parking that might come with a drive-in event,” Destiny Cornelison, advertising and public relations coordinator of the Classic Center, said.
Tickets are sold online and will not be sold at the door to ensure adequate pod spaces are available to all ticket holders. The prices range from $20-120 per pod, depending on the pod choice, and all guests must be 18 years or older to attend as the movie is rated R, according to the release.
The event will host concessions and offer live music by solo artist Avery Deakins before the movie begins at 9 p.m. Concessions will be staffed by runners who will take orders and bring guests food, and the socially distanced employees will undergo temperature checks beforehand, Cornelison said.
The movie choice came out of the desire to “provide some fun during this crazy time,” Cornelison said. “Office Space” is a classic but dark comedy from 1999 about a man who wants to get revenge on his soul-killing job at a software company.
This event is partnered with the Ready, Set, Go Safely campaign, a community initiative to encourage protocol, safety and sanitation guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic. The Classic Center is one of the businesses involved in the campaign and commits to “going safely” by requiring masks at events and promoting sanitation/hygiene habits to reduce the spread of the virus.
“We’re so excited to see people again and we want to do everything safely,” Cornelison said. “We’ll have the equipment to ensure sanitation to make sure everything is as safe as possible, but we’re most excited to see people join together safely and hopefully have fun.”
Tickets for the event went on sale on Sept. 10 with the option to buy them in groups of two, four or six, and there will be no day-of-event ticket sales, according to the release. Masks and signed affidavits about the guests’ current health will be required for entry, according to the release.
