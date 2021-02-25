Athens true crime podcast “Classic City Crime” is in the midst of covering the solved murder case of Athenian business man and saloon owner, T. K. Harty, and will soon begin airing its second season.
During the show’s first season, Classic City Crime host and producer Cameron Harrelson, also known as Cameron Jay, extensively covered the unsolved murder of University of Georgia law student Tara Baker.
Harrelson spent 24 lengthy episodes exploring the Baker case, from June 2020 to January 2021. Yet he expanded beyond the evidence to talk about Baker.
“The ability to really get to know the victim as a person is something that means a lot, and that I think a lot of investigators and journalists get wrong,” Harrelson said. “We covered a lot of ground with the Tara [Baker] case because I spent so much time with her family and getting to know her.”
Harrelson said the hardest part was hearing about the interactions between the Baker family and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
Baker's family still not received an autopsy report after 20 years. It was only when “Classic City Crime” began to gain traction and media attention that the Baker case got new life, and the Baker family was able to get more information.
Still, the case remains unsolved. Harrelson and the Baker family encourage others to contact the ACCPD if they have any information about Tara Baker — no matter how small or insignificant it may seem.
“Classic City Crime” is currently airing a mini-season on the solved murder of T. K. Harty, an Athens bar and saloon owner who was murdered by a hitman hired by his rival business owner in 1977. This first installment of this miniseries premiered on Feb. 4, and the series is currently still being aired.
T.K. Harty’s Saloon once stood near the Athens Community Council on Aging building, and the locality of this case is something that piqued the interest of podcast listener Caroline Singletary.
Singletary, a freelance photographer and graduate student at UGA, said she became really invested in the murder of T.K. Harty during her first few listens.
“I really love Athens history, and history in general. As an Athenian business owner myself, I’ve heard bits and pieces of the T.K. Harty story, but I got really interested in it because I love the historical aspects of true crime,” Singletary said.
Singletary said Harrelson makes these stories tangible to his listeners through ties to Athens landmarks and culture. He makes everything easy to visualize throughout his episodes, she said.
Harrelson does all of the research for his podcast himself, and he interviews family members, witnesses and others connected to the crimes that he covers.
Harrelson is unsure when the mini-season on T.K. Hardy will end, saying that the episodes will continue for “however long it takes to tell the entire story.” While this case is solved, he’s still interviewing people and getting new perspectives.
“I'm less fascinated by the crime side and more fascinated by the justice and answer-seeking side. As far as the whodunit or the grim details of the crime, while important, are less interesting and gratifying to me than interacting with and helping the families of the victims,” Harrelson said.
Harrelson has not yet revealed the focus of the forthcoming second season, but listeners can expect the second season to begin airing in the summer of 2021 and the T.K. Harty mini-season to continue for the remainder of the spring.