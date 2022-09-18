Athens community unites to celebrate Pride Fest

“The first pride was a riot,” according to Cameron Harrelson.
On Saturday night, thousands of people gathered together to celebrate love and acceptance that those at the first pride event fought for. Cheers from the stage at APQC’s annual Pride Fest echoed through Terrapin Beer Co.
An eager line formed outside Terrapin Beer Co. before the festival started at noon — excitement spilling into the venue and festival area as the doors opened. Vendors from Athens non-profit organizations, businesses and pop-up shops gathered on the field next to the brewery and showed their support.
According to Harrelson, the president of APQC, Pride Fest is a continuation of celebrations that typically take place in June. In Athens, the festival is held in the fall in order to blend and encourage collaboration between Athens townspeople and the University of Georgia community.
Pride followed the Stonewall protests of 1969, where protestors clashed with law enforcement for six days following the police raid of the Stonewall Inn, a gay club, in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of New York City.
One year after the raid, thousands gathered to march in dignity in remembrance of the mistreatment, and the first pride event was born.
In the week leading up to Pride Fest, APQC hosted a slew of events and educational seminars – karaoke at Buvez, youth night at Hendershot’s, queer trivia night at Hotel Indigo Athens, pride prom at Ciné, all culminating with Pride Fest.
Last year, Harrelson explained that Pride Fest was held during the height of the pandemic so it looked different this year. Due to more relaxed COVID-19 safety measures this year, there was more participation with vendors, sponsors and community members.
“I think we’re building a large queer community here in Athens that really could become a model for the rest of the state when it comes to being together and working on those through issues that face our communities all the time,” Harrelson said.
Athens has a hub of resources for the queer community compared to the outlining counties surrounding the county. Harrelson explained that a lot of queer people come to Athens to use those resources and connect with people that are similar in terms of acceptance and openness.
“We are a tough people – we’re resilient people,” Harrelson said. “I think that resiliency is what carries us through all these tough times, and we find that in one another.”
As the night went on, hungry festival goers bought food from the Cafe Racer food truck, clinking glasses filled with beer or greeting new friends with a hug and a smile.
“I think it’s just finding the representation that you don’t often see – a lot of times, people are hidden for whatever reason, it’s not like a sticker on someone’s arm,” Lindsay Chappell, a senior linguistics and anthropology student at UGA, said. “So to be able to see your community is really, really nice and validating to make you feel like you are not alone.”
Children’s laughter could be heard as a colorful bouncy house shifted with energetic jumps from toddlers who smiled at their onlooking parents. Chappell motioned to them and explained the genuine happiness in the atmosphere. “It’s just everyone here smiling, laughing and having fun. It’s just joy,” Chappell said.
Justin Alewine-Gillespie, former president of APQC and current board member for Boybutante AIDS Foundation, explained that the support at the festival is immense and the ability to accommodate the large participation with nonprofits and vendors shows the growth APQC has seen.
“Love is love,” Alewine-Gillespie said.
Vendors included 3 Ravens Tattoo and Piercing, Pop’s Socks, Acid Drop Designs and more. According to Lindsey Bryant, founder and designer of Acid Drop Designs, the warmth and friendliness of the attendees is what attracts her to Pride Fest every year.
“And, I’m gonna be totally honest, I love people’s dogs,” Bryant said with a laugh.
An orange sunset cascaded into the festival around 7 p.m. and backlit Terrapin Beer Co. with a vibrant glow. The stage settled in comfortably after hosting multiple performances– Cathleen Thomas, Sarah Mootz, Tears for the Dying, Exquisite Gender and Convict Julie all performed throughout the day.
The night ended with drag performances hosted by Karmella Macchiato and featured Mx. Athens Pride 2021, Diamond, Jacqueline Daniels and many other drag queens. Laugher and music slowly wrapped the night up and attendees grabbed their things, each other and headed home.