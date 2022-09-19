Country music in Athens lives in its most honest form through the music of Kimberly Morgan York. The Athens-based musician brings transparency to the country music genre.
“[Kimberly] has a magnetic personality and lights up a room. People gravitate towards her,” Kevin York said.
Kevin York plays two roles in Kimberly Morgan York’s life — husband and manager. As her manager, York admires her positivity and balanced relationship between life and music.
A childhood dream
From the age of 3, the Kentucky native’s adolescent years were spent singing in church. In her teenage years, York began playing the guitar, writing songs and singing at events and pageants.
York’s inspirations have been in her life for years. “I grew up in a musical family,” York said.
Although music was an early love for York, it was not an early career. After graduating high school, York attended Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, to study hospitality management and real estate.
Continuing to pursue music in college, York sang in a band, taking over the position from singer-songwriter Wendy Starland, who discovered superstar Lady Gaga and is an honoree of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
After college, York lived in various places such as Colorado and San Francisco, California, to work in real estate while doing music on the side.
“I would volunteer to work at [venues in San Francisco like] The Warfield and The Fillmore just to be around music all the time. I lived with musicians and we played shows, and I got out when I could,” York said.
In 2003, York moved back home to Kentucky.
“I decided I want to do music full time and I quit my fancy pension plan advisory job,” York said.
York then visited some friends who worked at Tennessee's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on the way to meet her sister in Atlanta.
“When I stopped, it was this series of coincidences,” York said. “Next thing I knew, I was introduced to Brad Morgan of the Drive-By Truckers.”
Planting her roots
After traveling with the Drive-By Truckers, York and Morgan quickly tied the knot.
“That’s how I got to Athens, Georgia. I was supposed to be moving back to California to record my album, but instead I stayed and got married,” York said.
Living in Athens, York and Morgan collaborated with Adam and Wendy Musick and Chuck Bradburn of the Athens-based band Southern Bitch. After performing and writing music, everyone eventually went their separate ways.
Becoming a mom and working a full-time job, York struggled with finding time to pursue music.
“I just got to a point in my life where I was still playing and writing with all of these folks that I’ve recorded this most recent album with, and they encouraged me to go for it. So here we are, and it’s been a blast,” York said.
“Found Yourself a Lady” is the January 2022 release from Kimberly Morgan York & the Everlovin’ Band. However, it was recorded in 2006.
Akin to the sounds of Loretta Lynn and Tammy Wynette, the album centers around themes such as playing the love game in “Deuces and Jacks” and life in the South with “Southern Girl Blues.” York’s clear yodel gives this album a true vintage sound.
“I thought it was going to be dated, but it was a hit. It was really encouraging,” York said. “People are ready for some real sound … They don't want to hear about materialistic things, we need to hear the heartache and the pain.”
With influences like Dolly Parton, York takes a raw approach to songwriting with inspiration emerging from experience.
“There is a musical anchor set in my mind with what I hear in my head,” York said. “When I think of a lyric or an idea for a song I just write down all the thoughts I have right there and sort of brainstorm.”
A song has its own life before I even finish it,” York said. “A lot of my songs are my life story, but it's also a little embellished.”
Moving ahead
York continues to call Athens home.
“I didn't plan on living here long. I thought I'd live here for a year and go back to California. Here I am 19 years later, because it's a place to make a home for an artist,” York said.
York expresses her appreciation for everyone she has worked with in the Classic City. York says she has found her “soul song” through collaboration with musicians and venues in Athens.
“Athens contributes the opportunity to experiment and play, and it's so well received by other artists. Everywhere else I've lived there has been more of a competitive environment, where Athens is collaborative,” York said. “This is pretty unique to Athens as a whole; the artist community, whether it be visual art, music or theater art, everyone wants everyone to succeed, not just themselves.”
York’s Americana-country sound dives to a deeper personal level than mainstream country music. Her Appalachian roots shine through, bringing light to themes of suffering, emotional damage and conviction with an enjoyable balance of love and perseverance.
York’s most recent album, “Keep on Goin’,” features a song entitled “Numb,” which is about caring for someone who is struggling with mental health and substance abuse, specific to victims of domestic abuse.
York’s powerful words do not conceal the adversity of everyday life. The weight of her lyrics give a voice to the voiceless, and circle back to the message of finding identity.
“I played this video for a group of women recently; I didn't know how it would be received. I turned around and there was not a dry eye in the room,” York said.
“This is more about people in relationships putting themselves in the line of danger of giving love and compassion to someone. This happens every day,” York said.
Playing two roles in York’s life, Kevin York tells of his gratitude towards their teamwork. Their partnership, both personally and professionally, is founded on respect.
“This is what [Kimberly] loves to do. This isn’t ‘I want to be famous, I want to make money.’ To her, it's ‘I've got a story to tell, and I want people to hear it’,” Kevin York said.
The importance of finding identity is a takeaway that York wants to communicate to her fans. York’s songs are not just unique to her — each song incorporates something that every single person has experienced themselves in one way or another.
“When I perform, there's not a whole lot of boundary or veil between me and the audience. We're just all in this together, getting caught up in the moment and getting caught up in the stories — it's this magical connection where no one is left out,” York said.