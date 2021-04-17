After a 5 year hiatus, the Athens Creative Theater’s popular show “Live Art” has returned to the stage with "Live Art 2021: A Musical Review." The show, which features an educational overview of an art form, focuses this year on celebrating the musical genre.
“This year’s theme was a culmination of the emotional roller coaster all of us have collectively been on in the industry,” Terry Powell, director of the ACT program, said.
Powell said that musicians, vocalists, and actors have all been hard hit by the pandemic. She also mentioned that they had lost their yearly main stage musical. This theme was partially chosen to compensate for that loss.
“We decided that this year’s theme needed to be ‘how do you walk through this nonsense and stay sane, to remember your gifts and share them safely,” Powell said. “So the music selections more or less reflect that.”
My experience started, unfortunately, on a rough note.
Ideally, logging in would have been simple. I bought my ticket and received an email that instructed me to download the Cisco Webex application to my browser. The application downloaded quickly and I was able to access the show.
The problem was that I couldn’t hear anything. This issue persisted for about 15 minutes. This turned out to be an issue on the theater’s end, and they later courteously reperformed the three first three opening numbers for us.
At the beginning of every section, a narrator opened by explaining the songs, their musicals, and the narrative and thematic context behind them. As the narrator explains, every song in this selection was chosen as a reflection of our experience over a pandemic year. This new context imbues every song with either an extra layer of solemnity or an extra dose of humor.
They began strong with “The New World” from “Songs for a New World”. The whole cast participated in this one, and the song acted as a “welcome back” to memory lane as we reflect on how much the world changed in 2020. This song marks a journey through a somewhat eclectic collection, from the somber lullaby of “No One is Alone” from “Into the Woods” , to charmingly egotistic “You And Me (But Mostly Me)” from “The Book of Mormon” , to the hilariously frustrated “I Know It’s Today” from “Shrek The Musical”, and the reflective “Seasons Of Love” from the play “Rent.”
In terms of technical quality, the show takes advantage of the live-streamed format. Instead of just one view of the stage, viewers were treated to a couple different camera shots that alternate periodically, which gives you the experience of seeing the performance from different seats in the audience. The audio had some trouble even after the initial issue was fixed, as it would occasionally cut out. These instances were brief and may have been due to my internet connection rather than the show itself.
The performances were on point. Even with the basic equipment they had on hand, the actors gestured and strutted as though they were on the big stage. This show was not simply an overview of songs, but of the characters and stories that came with those songs. If the background miraculously shifted to fit every single song that came on stage, I have no doubt they could have blended in seamlessly.
The whole show lasted for about an hour and thirty minutes, even with the repeat performances. As the show ended, our narrator, actor David Bloyer, offered some parting words.
“Be patient, take care of each other, and keep your chin up,” Bloyer said.
Those words are a perfect summation for the show itself. Though it had some trouble getting going, it was a show that tried to take care of its audience and help keep our spirits up as we continue through this difficult period in our lives. It was fun, thoughtfully organized, and well worth the price of admission.
Another performance of “Live Art 2021: A Musical Revue” is scheduled for Saturday, April 17th at 7p.m.. Tickets are on sale at the Athens Clarke-County Leisure Services website. The price is $6 per ticket.