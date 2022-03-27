On Saturday evening, a crowd of attendees filled Athens Creative Theatre’s Quinn Hall to watch “The Sugar Bean Sisters”, a Southern Gothic comedy written by Nathan Sanders.
The show was the closing night performance with the first two shows taking place on Thursday and Friday evenings.
The ensemble comedy followed a “larger than life” group of sisters living in the swamps of Florida. The sisters have extraordinary events take place around their small home including alien sightings and suspicious deaths, which causes conflict with the nature around them as well as each other.
Before the show began, instrumental bluegrass music was played to set the tone and the colorful set decor was illuminated for people to see as they walked in. The audience was energetic and eager as they entered.
T.A. Powell, director of “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” walked around and talked to some of the attendees prior to the show. Powell has been working with Athens Creative Theatre for 20 years and has been the lead program specialist since 2006. She found the script for the play over 10 years ago and finally felt like now was the time to produce it.
“I always like to make sure I give the audience an experience that they did not expect,” Powell said. “I try to do comedies in a huge, huge way. I want the audience to be wondering what they are going to do next.”
Powell gave a brief introduction before running to the tech booth to run the lights and sound for the show. After she dimmed the lights, the actors walked on stage.
The outrageous story brought plenty of laughs to the crowd and had the audience wondering what twists would happen next.
A small ensemble cast of five actors with varying levels of stage experience performed, including cast members Nathaniel Gaul, Amber Murphey and Rhyse Potts.
“The Sugar Bean Sisters” was Potts’ debut with Athens Creative Theatre, but she started performing at 6 years old. The performance marked her 50th production.
“The production has been so organized with the sound and lights along with the director being so precise with helping in portraying the characters and our blocking,” Potts said. “It’s one of the most professionally run theaters I have performed in, and I have worked with quite a few.”
Rehearsals for the play began in January and the cast has been working since then to perfect their performances and get everything ready for when showtime rolled around.
Throughout the play, the actors were entertaining and gave audience members plenty of enjoyment. Once the show concluded, the audience applauded the cast and crew as they each bowed on stage for their final performance.
Many audience members made their way to the stage to talk to the actors and congratulate them, while others walked out of the building talking about the wild storyline of the play.
Gaul made his third appearance with Athens Creative Theatre with “The Sugar Bean Sisters” and enjoyed getting to know the cast and crew over the past two months.
“I'm definitely sad that it is already over. I wish we had a longer run,” Gaul said. “If they gave us a couple more weeks to keep performing the show I wouldn’t say no.”