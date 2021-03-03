Many people have experienced the story of “Misery” through Stephen King’s novel or its award-winning movie adaptation, but Athens Creative Theatre is offering horror fans a new way to experience the classic — as a streamed theatrical production.
Athens Creative Theatre will perform its production of “Misery” on March 5-6 at 7 p.m. This psychological thriller is based on Stephen King’s 1987 novel of the same name, which was also adapted into a 1990 film directed by Rob Reiner.
“Misery” follows novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “Number One Fan,” Annie Wilkes. After his accident, Sheldon finds himself captive in Wilkes’ home, where he awakes to find Wilkes reading the manuscript of his newest novel.
Though first viewed as a devoted admirer, Wilkes’s obsession soon becomes twisted as while reading the manuscript she discovers Sheldon killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Wilkes then forces Sheldon to write a new “Misery” novel, and he realizes Wilkes has no intention of letting him go until he fulfills her request.
The production’s director Terry Powell said that “Misery” is a very intense story. Though the show may not have quite the same effect it would as if it were a live production, Powell said viewers will still be impressed with the show’s graphic horror and messages on human isolation.
“It was important to find a piece that was challenging, but could also adhere to all the COVID regulations,” Powell said. “It’s a cast of only two people, which makes it a very intense experience.”
Powell said that the suspense of the experience is only heightened by the live stream aspect of the show. Actress Laci Wilkes-Jarrard, who plays Wilkes, said she was challenged by the lack of live audience.
“Streaming is pushing me to trust in myself as a performer,” Wilkes-Jarrard said. “I am one who feeds off what the audience does, and I grow my performance off of that. I feel I am now changing my performance to not rely on the audience response but to use my costars’ responses to feed off of.”
With a story as wildly popular as “Misery,” the cast and crew hope that audiences will enjoy seeing a classic adapted for the stage.
“I think this will be a situation where people remember the story, so they’ll have a sense of what the storyline already is, but I think just the same audiences will be engrossed,” Powell said. “It’s close enough to the source material and hits all the elements you want.”
Though they may be streaming from the comfort of their homes, audiences may find themselves feeling as if they’re too held captive alongside Sheldon, trying to make an escape.
“Part of the show’s message is the tenacity of the human spirit, to survive in spite of itself [and] to overcome ridiculous obstacles.” Powell said. “It’s Paul [Sheldon]’s incredible resilience and apart from the obvious horror, I think it’s a real internal journey for the writer himself.”
Participants can register for the streaming event on the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services’ website. Tickets are $6 each and will grant access to the live streamed performance. This show is intended for mature audiences only and contains adult language, drug and alcohol use, violence and sexual themes.