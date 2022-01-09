On Saturday, two public art pieces were unveiled by the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission to members of the Athens community.
“Hero’s Path” created by Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based artist Aaron Hussey was installed in front of the Athens-Clarke County Fire Department Station #2, while “Origins,” crafted by local artists David Hale, Peter McCarron and David Harrison, sat in front of the ACC Cooperative Extension Office.
“Hero’s Path” is a 16-foot sculpture featuring aluminum and steel ladders leaning into one another with a firefighter's jacket and hat hung onto the top of two of the ladders. Hussey said the ladders’ skyward reaching path represented the noble and lofty endeavor of putting the welfare of others above one's own.
The helmet and firefighter's jacket illustrated the workload of first responders by offering the public recognizable objects of those in one area of the line of work.
“I believe it is in the best interest of every member of the community to be reminded of the service and sacrifice of all first responders,” Hussey said.
ACC Fire Chief Jeff Scarbrough said the new initiative to get Athens firefighters another set of helmets and jackets to lessen the amount of off-gas, or harmful fumes, from smoke absorbed by the jacket, was highlighted in this sculpture as well.
At the base of the sculpture lies the “Firefighter’s Prayer,” a faithful call written by A.W. “Smokey” Linn describing a firefighter’s mission. “I want to fill my calling and to give the best in me, to guard my neighbor and protect their property,” read some of the words on the sculpture.
The second sculpture dedicated was “Origins”, a 20-foot concrete piece depicting a chicken sitting atop an egg with a painting of a country home carved into it. A working metal weathervane is also attached to the chicken, adding an element of the present to the past, which the sculpture symbolizes.
Hale explained the philosophical aspect of the sculpture with the age-old question: Which came first — the chicken or the egg?
“My personal hope is that this piece can, kind of, be a marker and a monument to this really beautiful community that we come from,” Hale said. “To remind us not just where we come from and where we’re going, but also that intersection of both — where we are right now.”
The crowd of onlookers paused for a moment to take in Hale’s words before they walked around and observed the sculpture. ACC Public Art Coordinator Tatiana Veneruso said having public art and landmarks creates a creative sense of place that reflects how much the Athens community values art.
“These pieces are right next door to each other, but they couldn’t be any more different thematically, in use of style and in media. So, having them at unique facilities adjacent to each other I think just further showcases all the different types of art that we have in our community,” Veneruso said.