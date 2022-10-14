With campaigning for the upcoming midterm elections underway, everybody could use some laughter. On Thursday night at Flicker Theatre and Bar, the ones that needed time away from city hall meetings and some laughter gathered for the Stand Up Athens Democrats Fundraiser.
The stand-up comedy show fundraiser included performances from several Athens-Clarke County commissioners and Democrats such as Russell Edwards, Jesse Houle, Carol Myers and Mokah Jasmine Johnson. Sheriff John Q. Williams as well as Mayor Kelly Girtz also lended their comedic talents to the event.
Georgia comedians David Perdue, Tamar Rubin and Noell Appling joined in on the fun. The co-hosts for the evening were comedian Ali Haider and vice chair for communications of the ACC Democratic Committee, Jason Pratt, who also dabbles in stand-up comedy.
“I’m a diehard stand up comedy fan, “ Pratt said. “[I was] just thinking of creative fundraiser ideas before the election and something I’m passionate about and I think a lot of people have fun doing.”
The public figures were excited to catch up, poke fun at each other and enjoy snacks and drinks before the show started. There was a donation box upon entering the venue and a $20 dollar donation was recommended for entry. District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez chose to steer away from comedy and spend a three-minute portion of the night getting audience members to pledge to donate $500 to the ACC Democrats, promising she would match the donation.
Sheriff Williams performed a rousing set that had the audience rolling in laughter, and said he’s used to speaking in front of people as part of his job. This type of playful event was something that he and his colleagues wouldn’t normally be able to participate in.
“Getting together, doing something other than just talking about politics is very important,” Williams said. “Sometimes, it gets so serious, and you can’t take yourself seriously all the time … It gets you out of your comfort zone and shows people that you have a human side and it's okay if people laugh at you.”
Appling was stoked to perform at such a unique event but decided to keep his jokes in a lane so he doesn’t “get banned from the city.”
Fellow comedian Rubin wasn’t aware politicians were going to be performing alongside her until right before the show and said she feels “some empathy” for them as it can be “nerve-wracking doing comedy for the first time or doing comedy in general.”
To sum up the night, Haider described comedy as an equalizer between people. “I’m used to performing with other comedians who are barely able to take care of themselves, “ Haider said, “So [performing with] people that can take care of other people as well is really impressive.”
A hum of cheers echoed through the venue while the ACC Democrats called on attendees to donate, vote in the upcoming election and “turn Georgia blue.”