In 1987, director Tony Gayton and producer Bill Cody created a documentary entitled “Athens, Ga: Inside/Out” capturing an iconic period in Athens music history.
The B-52s were three years out from releasing the iconic track “Love Shack,” and R.E.M. was only months away from releasing their first hit single entitled “The One I Love.”
Now, three decades later, Cody returns for a sequel with director Tony Brazier and producer Dan Kelly to document more Athens history. This time, it’s marked by political change in addition to musical evolution.
“Athens, Ga. Inside/Out 2: Red Turns Blue” is set to release for streaming on Nov. 5 and is currently available for preorder on sites such as Amazon, Best Buy and the MVD Entertainment Group website.
Cody stated his friends persuaded him to create a sequel film, who told him how much the film had meant to them and to Athens. After Cody organized a GoFundMe for the film, it began production in 2017. Cody and Kelly stated the film was initially supposed to be about the Athens music scene, but it gained a political focus over the course of production.
Cody noted a conversation with now county commissioner Mariah Parker when Parker told him she was going to take time off from working on her doctorate. Cody asked if it was to work on her hip-hop, but she replied that she was going to announce her run for commissioner.
Between Parker’s candidacy for District 2 commissioner and Cody meeting Mayor Kelly Girtz during his election, Cody and the crew knew they had to dive deeper into the Athens political scene.
“We just happened to be engaged in [film production] at a time when I’ve seen a huge change politically,” Kelly said. “And I think a lot of that has to do with the music and how the music has influenced the society of Athens.”
Kelly and Cody also emphasized how the music scene itself changed after 30 years. What stuck out to Cody the most wasn’t the sound of the music, but the faces that were now creating it.
“What was noticeable to me is that there’s just a lot more – not just women in the scene – but women fronting bands as the leader. There’s also a lot more people of color,” Cody said.
This film marks director Brazier’s first feature-length documentary. He said the challenge laid in capturing the new spirit of the city.
The film was shot digitally, unlike the first which was shot on film. According to Cody, this helped cut the costs of filmmaking and made the process more efficient. Towards the end of production, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. They were forced to stop filming — however, they had enough footage to begin post-production.
Cody said he is in the process of organizing a screening in the city. At present, there is no confirmation of if or when the screening will take place. Regardless, Cody and his team voiced their hopes for the movie’s success.
“I think in 10 years it’s going to be like the first movie. It’s going to be something that people keep going back to,” Kelly said.