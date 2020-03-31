Though the doors of Alicia and Andrew Brasher’s escape room business Escape the Space have temporarily closed, the husband-and-wife duo have moved into the digital space.
The Brashers have introduced a print-and-play escape experience families and roommates could play from their homes and are in the process of creating a real-time, virtual game.
Following Athens-Clarke County’s second local emergency declaration on March 19, which ordered the closure of non-essential businesses, the Brashers said they needed to come up with a way to keep Escape the Space open.
With an outpouring of support from customers and other local business owners who sent ideas, proposals and suggestions, the Brashers created an at-home experience.
“We are all in a very real, scary plight together,” Andrew Brasher said. “But [local businesses] are all very much engaging within our own little community and working to support each other and be creative on each other's behalf.”
Families and individuals can now go online and purchase Escape the Space’s print-and-play game for $35. The game, which features five puzzles, can be played solely through the use of a computer, laptop or tablet. For a more interactive experience, Alicia Brasher recommended printing and cutting out the clues to hide around the room.
“The trick is making the experience be what Escape the Space experiences are,” Andrew Brasher said. “We still want it to be that same feeling of this was worth my time, my effort, my money … it was joyous.”
The current model limits the experience to those who live together. The Brashers, however, decided they wanted to take the experience to the next level and began brainstorming an escape room that friends and families could play even if they live apart.
“People can't get together but they're still trying to find ways to celebrate or interact with one another,” Alicia Brasher said.
Alicia and Andrew Brasher began gutting their home office on March 29 to transform it into an escape room people could play from the comfort of their couches. The game is designed for up to 10 people to complete in about an hour, much like the business’ in-person rooms, and will cost $18 per person, Andrew Brasher said.
Customers can choose from a 10 a.m., a 2 p.m. and a 6 p.m. time slot and then log onto Zoom at that time. A camera will be mounted on either Alicia or Andrew Brashers’ head and the participants will be able to direct them toward different areas in the room to solve different puzzles.
While they’re still deciding a theme for the room, they said their mission remains the same.
“All we’re wanting to do right now is to literally still find a way to make people smile,” Andrew Brasher said.
