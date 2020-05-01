The Athens Farmers Market will return to Bishop Park to sell farm-grown fruits, vegetables, meats and other locally-grown treats on May 9 from 8 a.m-12 p.m.
The market will operate “under strict best practices and procedures” due to COVID-19, according to the website. The market will allow only one family member to enter the farmers market, encourage hand-washing at a hand-washing station and require wearing face masks. Face masks will be for sale on-site, according to the website.
Preordering groceries is also encouraged, according to the procedures on the AFM website. Select vendors are accepting preorders, including Hearts of Harvest Farm, Diamond Hill Farm, Ladybird Farm, Pastures of Rose Creek, Piedmont Provisions and Eno’s Baked. A complete list of vendors can be found on the AFM website.
The farmers market previously collaborated with Collective Harvest to provide fresh produce through an online grocery service after delaying the first few markets of the season. The market pivoted to the delivery service to help supplement the vendors’ and farmers’ expected income.
Live music, children’s booth activities, cooking demos and special events are postponed, according to the AFM Facebook event.
