The Athens Farmers Market will suspend the first two markets of the season at Bishop Park to "protect the health" of the community, according to an announcement posted on its Instagram page.
The market will offer online ordering for home delivery or drive-thru pickup at the Collective Harvest headquarters on West Broad Street, according to the post. Customers can begin placing online orders through the Collective Harvest website starting Wednesday, March 18.
The Saturday morning market's 13th season was scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 21 after remaining closed since December.
The market stated its farmers and producers are committed to "serve their community, just as they have for the last decade."
“We believe in our mission wholeheartedly and have been forced to think outside of the box in order to fulfill it,” the post read.
The Red & Black will provide updates as they occur.
