Dedicated to educating people about Jewish culture, the Athens Jewish Film Festival returned on Sunday with its first festival since 2019. This community event was open and welcoming to all, in hopes of providing insight into Jewish history and entertainment through live music, food and film.
Before the films began, attendees enjoyed food catered by local mainstay Mama’s Boy and live music from Mary and the Hot Hotty-Hots. Athens Academy, the venue of the festival, was filled with the sound of jazz and swing music, on theme with the feature film of the event, which takes place in the 1940s.
Attendees then moved into the theater, where the night opened with three carefully selected short films. The audience chuckled as the event was kicked off with two comedies: “Two of Every Kind” and “Jewish General Hospital.” Following the laughter, the next short film, “Inner Flame,” tugged at the heart strings of the audience, as it highlighted the struggles of a deaf dancer.
“Farewell, Mr. Haffmann,” a feature film that depicts the life of a French couple in the midst of World War II that hid a Jewish man in the basement of his own former jewelry shop, was shown next. The film received a 100% rating by critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and won multiple awards at film festivals around the country, such as the San Francisco Jewish Film Festival.
“[People] can see different types of movies that can relate to the past or to the present,” Ron Zell, president of the Athens Jewish Film Festival, said. “In the instance of short [films], new, inventive young people [are] doing these movies, like comedies, dramas, stuff that [people] are not going to see anywhere else.”
The film festival serves primarily to promote the lived experiences of Jewish communities through films, and showed international films rather than solely American or Israeli films. According to vice president of the board Lynn Elmore, many people tend to think Jewish films are only about the Holocaust, but the Athens Jewish Film Festival strives to show that it is about more than that.
Begun in 2008, with their first festival in 2009, the Athens Jewish Film Festival is the longest-running film festival in Athens and is the second-largest Jewish film festival in the state of Georgia, just after the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival.
Abraham Tesser, former board president and one of the people credited with bringing the festival to Athens, described Athens as an “oasis” that has “diversity” and “celebration of cultures of all sorts.” This is one of the reasons why he and his wife, Carmen Tesser, former secretary on the board, decided to start the festival in Athens.
“There's a Jewish community in Athens, sort of hidden,” Carmen Tesser said. “It's not all part of the synagogue or part of Chabad or part of Hillel. There's Jews everywhere. And this is a positive thing that brings us all together.”
Abraham and Carmen Tesser were involved in the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, and wanted the organization to have a subsidiary in Athens. When they put the idea out into the Jewish community, people were enthusiastic. Even hosting meetings at their own house, the Tessers took the next steps to become a nonprofit organization and create a board of Jewish and non-Jewish people alike, in hopes of being a community event rather than a congregation event.
“It reflected the Jewish community in a way that none of the specifically Jewish institutions do,” Abraham Tesser said. “That is to say, for many Jews, the religious part of their identity is not nearly as important as the cultural, traditional part of their identity, so it gave them a place to express themselves and to enjoy their culture without other things.”
According to Carmen Tesser, the Athens Jewish Film Festival emphasizes education of Jewish history and culture. Laura McHugh, a loyal attendee of the festival, would have to agree with this. McHugh explained that she has learned about many aspects of World War II that she had not previously thought of, such as what happens to survivors of the Holocaust.
“I think it's easy for people to forget what happened,” McHugh said. “When it's covered in high school, it’s just over a short period of time and there's not really time to delve into it enough.”
Like many public events, COVID-19 had a large impact on the Athens Jewish Film Festival. Typically, the festival took place over five days, but since the pandemic, the board decided to reduce it to only one day. The short films shown on Sunday were the films originally to be shown at the 2020 festival, which was canceled when the original venue, Ciné, closed days before the event was set to take place.