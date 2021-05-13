Flowers are a beautiful yet simple way to give loved ones a token of appreciation. As gifts, flowers can be bought from grocery stores, online shops and local vendors like The Petal Exchange, an Athens-based flower and plant boutique that opened last year.
The Red & Black spoke with Maggie Haden, owner and head designer at The Petal Exchange, about the experience of opening a business in a pandemic, operating during a flower shortage and the value of flowers as gifts.
The Red & Black: How was that experience being a new business owner during the pandemic and what challenges did you face in operating the business?
Haden: It wasn’t as bad as you might think because people still want to send flowers — in fact, maybe even more so, because they can’t be near their loved ones or they couldn’t at the time. So, we still had some deliveries, but walk-in was slow. Now, that things are getting closer [to] normal and people are vaccinated or getting there, we’re seeing a little bit more of a pickup with people walking in too.
R&B: Has the flower shortage impacted the business?
H: So, the flower shortage has not impacted the business too badly. Sometimes it’s harder to get specific things for weddings, but I’ve compensated with some flowers that I grow at home. And I use a lot of those to supplement just what I have available, flower-wise. So, it hasn’t really affected our day-to-day, but if we need something on the fly, it’s a little harder. If someone requests something specific, we can’t always get it.
R&B: Are the flowers locally sourced?
H: Some are locally sourced. We get some flowers right now from Dark Corner Farms and Wolfsong Flowers. Those are a couple local farms we use regularly. We also grow some flowers on our own. I grow some in my garden. Right now, I’d say it’s like 15% from my garden and then we’ll also use a wholesaler in Atlanta — and that’s spring. [For] fall and winter, especially winter, you’re pretty much looking at only wholesale.
R&B: How is the shop preparing for Mother’s Day? How does this year compare to last year?
H: Last year, I had started the business but I didn’t have the brick and mortar, so I was doing flowers from home. So, it was busy for a one-man show, but this year is much, much busier because we’ve got the brick and mortar. So to prepare, I have [a] big balloon arch put around the sign, just to catch people’s eye and get some more orders. I have to buy for more orders than I have and that’s something I learned on Valentine’s Day is even if the orders aren’t in when I’m going to buy flowers, most people will wait till the last minute. [I’m] also spending a lot of time in the garden early in the morning or in the evenings, harvesting greenery and any flowers that I’m growing, so that I’ll have a very full supply -- plenty of things for people to choose from when they’re in, and lots of stuff for us to still make really abundant arrangements to send out.
R&B: I read that carnations are the most commonly given flower for Mother’s Day, what flowers would you recommend for people looking to buy for their loved ones?
H: First I’ll say, I love carnations. They’ve had a bad reputation because they’re inexpensive, but now, thanks to those really big influential florists on Instagram, they’re coming back into style. And they’re a great flower because they’ve got all the layers of a peony, but they have a great price. You can get them here at our store usually a $1 a stem and they come in all sorts of colors. You can dye them and they’ll last and last and last. So, that’s a good thing for a mom, because they can keep looking at those flowers all week and maybe even longer.
R&B: Why do you think flowers remain a mainstay when it comes to giving gifts?
H: I think there’s the tradition that it’s kind of a thing people just know, but I think most women really like flowers. They’re just a crowd-pleaser. Everyone loves flowers, and they are beautiful. They brighten up someone’s home and also you can kind of do that from afar, so even if you’re on the other side of the country, you can go ahead and order flowers and you don’t have to be there to pick out some jewelry or some other gifts. You just send flowers, it’s easy, it’s done and it comes across, I think, as a very thoughtful gesture.
The Petal Exchange is located at 8811 Macon Highway. A portion of their profits is donated to a different local nonprofit each month. For May, sales will benefit Extra Special People.
This Q&A was edited for length and clarity