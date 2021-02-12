Athens Food4Lives will spread love and kindness this Valentine’s Day at its weekend-long event, “Love Sick Yard Sale."
Food4Lives is an organization that works to bring free meals, basic necessities and free education to unhoused communities. To fulfill this mission, the Athens branch of Food4Lives will host its “Love Sick Yard Sale” as a fundraiser for local unhoused communities on Feb. 12-14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 195 Barrow Street.
The idea for this yard sale was created by the Athens Food4Lives co-director of fundraising, Quinn Penland.
“We get a lot of random donations that aren’t really useful to us like velvet lingerie or designer book bags … so I randomly said that we should have a yard sale to get rid of all this stuff,” Penland said.
Food4Lives gladly accepts all kinds of items, but sometimes the team can find better uses for some of the donations.
“When we sorted through the clothing donations, we realized that there's some stuff that people may not need right now like seasonal clothes or clothes that we could sell,” said Rayna Sklar, a junior entertainment media studies major at the University of Georgia and general body Food4Lives volunteer. “[For example], there's nice Nike clothes that are donated that we could definitely get money for, and it would be better for the homeless community to give them that money or use the money for other supplies they need rather than just those clothes.”
In addition to donated clothes and other typical yard sale items, baked goods and art will be sold at this weekend’s event. The yard sale will also have some live musical performances, Penland said.
Maria Mendez is a local Food4Lives volunteer and artist who will be selling various pieces of her art at the event.
“I’m mostly selling Valentine's Day themed prints and stuff like that,” Mendez said. “I haven't done anything big art related … so being able to show my art and help our community makes me really excited. … I think it will be a good opportunity to come out in support for this great cause.”
Penland said that UGA students are strongly encouraged to come out and support the fundraiser.
“I've grown up in Athens and a lot of students don't realize that UGA is not the entirety of Athens, and no matter where you are and no matter what you do, you can always be more involved and … support more people,” Penland said.
Like Penland, Sklar understands that UGA is only a portion of Athens and that there are other parts of the local community which face problems that many students may be unaware of.
“Athens as a community gives us so much, and [getting involved] is just another small thing that we can do to give back,” Sklar said. “UGA students are so separated from the [unhoused] community and … I think education is such a great way to feel more compassion. Learning about the community will definitely open their eyes and expand their knowledge of the community itself.”