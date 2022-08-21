It was a dark and stormy Saturday night in Athens. While rain poured outside, Ciné was flooded with vibrating music, people dancing in black latex and intricately painted faces. The downtown art house cinema was a hotspot for all things Goth.
Saturday’s Athens Goth Night event was the first to be hosted by Ciné. However, it may not be the last. DJ Crowe, Tomb Lily and Twin Power & Goth Dad all spun an atmosphere that emphasized “acceptance while keeping it a bit on the wild side,” according to the Ciné website.
In previous years, Athens Goth Night was hosted at venues like Flicker Theatre & Bar and the rooftop of Georgia Theatre. This year, however, the air conditioned indoor location was preferable as lightning later struck. Ciné allowed attendees ages 18 and up, which allowed a larger crowd of people to attend.
“When I was a teenager, I found this sort of genre and subculture of music and that was something that really kind of saved my life in a way,” Dusty Gannon, known as Goth Dad on TikTok, said.
DJ Crowe, performed by Steven Crowe, and Gannon have a friendship that traces back to their teenage years. Both went to the same high school, grew up together and love the same kind of music.
“[Goth] is a form of music that came out of the late ‘70s, early ‘80s, from the punk rock movement, when punk rock [had] been appropriated by a lot of record companies and music business,” Gannon said. “It's a music-based subculture.”
Still, the Goth community is changing and evolving. While Gannon describes Goth music as introspective with trimmings of a darker punk rock, Madisen Crowe, spouse of Steven Crowe, doesn’t have one characteristic or label for the genre. Instead, she thinks Goth is what you make it.
“For me, Goth isn't even really entirely a look or music. It's kind of whatever you want it to be. Music is so complicated and it’s really like art. Anybody could take it differently. Same with the makeup and the looks,” Madisen Crowe said.
Madisen Crowe also spoke on the racism found within the Goth community. Some had issues with the whiter makeup on darker skinned people. However, Crowe emphasized that all are welcome to Athens Goth Night.
“We welcome everybody — if you're gay, you're Black, whatever … white face isn't a thing,” Madisen Crowe said.
Gannon also acknowledged the injustices and marginalized communities in this country. He recognized that social media can be used as a platform to educate people and hopes to promote advocacy for those communities in addition to his music with his band, Vision Video, on TikTok.
The welcoming Goth community at Ciné was felt by Maria Johnson, a junior microbiology student at the University of Georgia who was looking to experience something out of her comfort zone and meet new people.
“Everyone is very welcoming. One person over here just came over to us and said hello and sat down. She goes to UGA too and it's just a very good way to meet people,” Johnson said.
Morgan Hardy, a junior public relations major, also felt that instant welcoming environment. She also noticed the detailed outfits that many put together for the night.
“I think it's so unique and I love it. Everyone [is] expressing themselves in various ways and just wearing outfits that not any genre would wear. Like rap is completely different from Goth. I just think Goth’s really unique,” Hardy said.
For those nervous to attend an event like Athens Goth Night, Madisen Crowe wanted to highlight that everyone looks out for each other.
“Being someone who's been through some scary things in my life, when you come here, just know you are safe. Everyone looks out for everyone, if you're new, if you don't know anyone, it doesn't matter,” Crowe said.
Enveloped in purple strobe lights, the dance floor was an area where all could express themselves. Some swayed freely while others got down and busted some moves. Athens Goth Night proved to break stereotypes and is an evolving community where all are can be their true selves.
“If you're the kind of person that loves Friday night horror movies and ‘80s sort of retro alternative culture, this is a good spot to just come check out. You never know, you might find yourself having one of the best nights in Athens,” Gannon said.