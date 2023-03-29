Exercise is an excellent way for budget-conscious college students to practice self-care while balancing school, work and extracurriculars. These five local gyms offer student discounts that make working out more affordable.
Fitness @ Five
Located on South Milledge Avenue, Fitness @ Five offers students $10 off the month-to-month price of $34.99 per month. Open 24 hours a day, this gym provides students with the ability to exercise at a time that works best for their schedule. The gym also offers personal trainers and no long-term agreements so you can cancel at any time with no additional fee.
The gym stands out because of its dedication to creating a community with its members, according to owner Tony Gasparro.
“When they walk through the door, I want everybody to feel like they are a part of the gym,” Gasparro said. “Not that they’re just coming in here and having a place to workout… I try to make sure I know everybody’s name. I try to find [some] common ground and talk to them about it on occasion.”
Ramsey Student Center
Tuition at UGA includes access to the Ramsey Student Center which has two main gyms, a pool, upstairs exercise area, basketball court and more. However, Ramsey also offers two different passes for student group fitness classes at a discounted price.
The Unlimited Group Fitness Pass includes in-person fitness classes and over 100 different classes via the Advagym App. This pass costs $95 per semester for UGA students. Ramsey also offers a Fitness On-Demand pass which provides online-only classes via the Advagym App. This pass costs $30 for UGA students.
At the start of each semester, Ramsey offers the Unlimited Group Fitness Pass at a reduced rate of $71.25. If students want to add group fitness into their routing halfway through the semester, the center also offers 50% off the Unlimited Group Fitness Pass from March 12 until May 8 for $47.50. There is also a free fitness week before final exams.
Classes include yoga, cycling, barre, aqua tabata and more. A complete list and schedule can be found on Ramsey’s website.
X3 Sports - Athens
X3 Sports takes a different approach to fitness as a martial arts and fitness facility with three different levels of membership based on the members’ abilities. The company offers a student discount of $10 off each membership level, which only applies to unlimited programs.
“We have so many different types of classes so we help you not hit that fitness plateau because you can switch it up all the time,” Maura Corrigan, X3’s membership coach said.
Membership level X1 is “The Fitness Seeker” which includes classes in kickboxing, boxing, fight and flow, fast track and yoga. Each class is taught by a professional trainer, and this level costs $139 a month for students.
Membership level X2 is “The Fitness Fanatic” and includes power track, advanced boxing and Muay Thai classes. This level combines martial arts, HIIT training and kickboxing classes, and costs $159 a month for students.
Membership level X3 is “The Martial Artist” and is for the person who wants to master self defense and fitness goals. Classes offered include MMA, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu and all of the X1 and X2 classes. This level costs $179 a month for students.
Member benefits include unlimited gym access, access to all locations, guest passes, member rewards program, fitness body assessments and consultations, one private training session with your trainor of choice, 400+ weekly classes, X3 partner plus discount and X3 virtual studio.
Georgia Strength, home of Classic City CrossFit
Georgia Strength’s student discount is $20 off the Unlimited Plan, bringing the student price to $155. The gym offers $25 off the three times a week package, making the student cost $130 a month.
Workouts include CrossFit programs for people of every fitness level. Additionally, Georgia Strength hosts the Georgia Barbell Club, GS FitKids, Masters and Moms Who Move.
Strength and Strike Fitness
Strength and Strike Fitness provides UGA students with the Student & Hero discount to their All Access Unlimited Membership. The cost of membership with the discount is $109 per four weeks. This membership has a 12-week minimum commitment, with a mandatory down payment and two billing cycles.
According to their website, Strength and Strike offers small group and personal training programs designed to burn fat and build muscle. The programs offer strength and conditioning, cardio kickboxing, boxing and yoga