After three years in the making, hip-hop and electronic artist Kyle Corduroy released his album “Love Us” this past summer on July 21.

Prior to the album release, Corduroy released the track “Say I’m Right” as a single which he described as “abrasive” and was drawn to choosing the song as the promotional single because of how much it “contrasts with the rest of the album”.

Corduroy hosted a few events which allowed fans to listen to “Love Us” before its release, including a performance at Caledonia Lounge in May along with an intimate release party.

Leaving behind his former stage name, Luke Bass, the album represents a significant change in Corduroy’s music career. Corduroy said one of the reasons Corduroy decided to change his name was to have a stage name more identical to his real name, which is Kyle Aig-Imoukhuede.

Corduroy also wants to take his music into a new direction. While he was formerly into DJing and producing instrumental beats, he now wants to focus on transitioning into music meant for live performances. Corduroy said DJing “wasn’t really a fulfilling way of performing.”

Corduroy said he also left behind music projects that reflect his older styles, such as his instrumental EP “Relate” and his single “Abuse,” which were both released in January 2017. Both were “not really important” to the “direction” Corduroy wanted to go in and ended up removing them from his discography.

Corduroy has already taken the first steps to transition to live performances and a full band, and found a drummer he met through the Men’s Glee Club at The Hugh Hodgson School of Music.

In addition to finding other band members, Corduroy said he wanted to network more amongst other artists in Athens. In the past, While a former self-proclaimed “isolationist” due to the fact that he was always focused on “perfecting my music,” he said reaching out to other artists has been beneficial.

One meaningful interaction Corduroy had was with Malik Drake of Twelve25, an Atlanta-based music group who he credits with inspiring him to start writing lyrics to go along with his tracks.

Corduroy has been producing instrumental beats since he was a freshman in high school.

“I liked the way I could communicate an idea without having to say it,” Corduroy said.

Now Corduroy uses both music and lyrics and inspire him to “focus on how a certain song” can make his listeners feel.

Corduroy said he lets his friends get involved in different parts of his music career. During the first stages of songwriting, Corduroy will often send demo tracks of his songs and get his friends’ opinion on it.

“He likes to write lyrics on sticky notes and put them on the wall to arrange his music,” said Amrish Nair, Corduroy’s fan and friend.“ You can sense that there’s a great deal of thought and organization to it.”

Echoing the sentiments of Nair, Austin Shively, another fan and friend, said he’s enjoyed hearing “three incarnations” of each song on Corduroy’s new album.