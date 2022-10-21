In October of 2019, faculty members of the University of Georgia’s Hugh Hodgson School of Music posed the question: What is the university concert band not doing that it should be doing?
This question has since sparked ideas, collaborations and innovations within the school to create the Athens Hip Hop Harmonic, which performed at the UGA Performing Arts Center on Oct. 20. While the group was officially launched in August 2021, Thursday night’s show was their biggest show to date.
“I'm in awe of the support that has come our way in a very, very short amount of time,” co-founder and professor of saxophone Connie Frigo said. “It's one of those projects that is so relevant and important to today, that it feels unstoppable actually.”
Under the direction of Frigo and William "Montu" Miller, the Athens Hip Hop Harmonic is a collective of UGA faculty, hip-hop artists, student composers and student ensembles that creates a blend of classical, jazz, soul, rap and spoken word performances.
The show featured four local artists Convict Julie, Ishues, Celest Divine Ngeve and Cassie Chantel, who were paired with UGA faculty or student composers Tom Hiel, James Weidman, Ayako Pederson-Takeda and Juilen Berger respectively.
The goal of the group is to build bridges between the communities of academia and hip-hop to show that even though they’re stylistically different, music is a universal connector.
“We know that UGA has made some mistakes. We know that,” emcee and AHHH co-founder Montu Miller said. “Hip-Hop Harmonic is about healing. It's about building a bridge and actually healing and doing things together.”
The performance began with an explosive entrance by spoken word artist Celest Divine Ngeve, in the song, “Kindred Metamorphosis.” As Ngeve dynamically led the audience through a story of growth and personal transformation, she was backed by a delicate mosaic of sound from the Contemporary Chamber Ensemble made up of bassoons, flutes and saxophones.
Ishues engaged with the audience throughout his performance through call-and-response. In a venue where the audience is usually expected to remain quiet and still throughout a performance, this interaction was a welcomed break from the norm.
After a brief intermission, the audience was introduced to the 2021 Vic Chesnutt Songwriter of the Year Award winner Cassie Chantel who led the African American Choral Ensemble through two haunting yet energetic songs, “Ms. America” and “IDK!”.
Local R&B singer Convict Julie and composer Tom Hiel closed out the performance with the songs “The Flood” and “Freedom,” both of which showed the true power of collaboration between the groups.
Guest conductors, performers and composers are not unusual for students who play in ensembles, but this was the first time that many of them experienced a collaboration like this.
“Doing a bunch of concert band, classical music gets kind of stale, so getting the opportunity to collaborate with modern musicians is really cool,” Dawson Burnes, a junior music education major and performer said.
The inclusivity of the Athens Hip Hop Harmonic is also something that students appreciate since the collective has brought a new layer of diversity to both the music they play and the people they play with.
“So much of traditional music is European, classical and by white men,” Nina Nagarajan, a music performance and education major, said. “Having this kind of change of pace where we have the Black community and people of color fill this hall …”
“... it’s just proof that music brings everyone together,” Abby Jones, a junior music education major, said.
While this performance could be seen as a starting point for the collective, the group is not trying to plan the future ahead of them.
According to Frigo, the group is focusing on organically growing their program and relying on feedback from their members and audience to decide where to take the next step.