Athens has been known as a rock town for a few decades now, kick-starting popular bands like R.E.M. and The B-52’s. With AthFest approaching this weekend, the city’s hip-hop artists are ready to stake their own claim.
AthFest is set to attract thousands of people to the streets of historic downtown Athens. From June 23 to June 25, attendees can immerse themselves in the festival's live music, local artwork and energizing atmosphere.
This year, AthFest’s lineup is composed of a variety of local hip-hop artists.
Since the festival’s establishment in 1997, hip-hop has gained a broader mainstream presence. AthFest now includes artists such as Linqua Franqa, Squallé, Blacknerdninja and Mack2Tone on some of its main, outdoor stages.
Furthermore, Live Wire is hosting a hip-hop showcase on June 24 starting at 9 p.m. Featuring artists like DJ Chief Rocka, Molly Tu Hott, ¢lark ¢ounty, Sajaad, Kxng Blanco, Trvy & The Enemy, Caulfield and Indigo Sound, the showcase promises a diverse lineup. The showcase is organized by three local hip-hop promotion teams: ATHfactor-Liberty Entertainment, Volumes Hip-Hop and On The Planet Productions.
Trevor Wiggins, also known by his stage name TRVY, a prominent figure in the Athens hip-hop scene and member of TRVY & The Enemy, reflected on the evolving acceptance of hip-hop in the city.
“Hip-hop, the thing that we loved, was taking over everything, and Athens itself wasn't that receptive to that at first." Wiggins said. “There were times when venues wouldn't book us because they just thought rap was a ‘rowdier crowd.’”
Wiggins said he feels the city’s hip-hop talent is now undeniable, and anyone who visits the showcase on Saturday will leave pleasantly surprised.
Athens has made efforts to increase the visibility and recognition of its hip-hop scene. For example, artists such as Ishues and Low Down & Duddy were inducted into the Athens Music Walk of Fame. Collaborative performances like Hip-Hop Harmonic with University of Georgia musicians have further elevated the genre.
Sam Lipkin, the founder of Volumes Hip-Hop, said that there was an absence of reporting about the hip-hop scene in publications throughout Athens. However, with events like AthFest she said there is hope for greater exposure and recognition. Through her website as well as planning events like the Live Wire Hip-Hop Showcase, Lipkin aims to highlight the members and culture of the Athens hip-hop community.
“I'm really excited for these artists to have a platform because the artists on our showcase are people who work really hard and are really talented and they show a lot of diversity in what hip-hop is and what it means,” Lipkin said.
Sajaad Delane, known by his stage name Sajaad, is another artist performing at the hip-hop showcase, resonated with the belief that hip-hop may not have received the same level of attention in Athens as other genres. However, he said he believes that people are hungry for something “new and fresh,” and hip-hop has the potential to bring a different type of energy to the city.
By consistently delivering outstanding performances and generating demand, Delane said he believes that hip-hop can secure its place in the Athens music scene.
The Athens hip-hop community has made positive strides, overcoming the town’s initial reluctance and carving out a space for its artistry. This year's hip-hop showcase at AthFest, with its diverse lineup of artists, shows how important the genre has become to parts of the community.
“There isn't a possibility of them doing an AthFest without including the hip-hop scene now, and that's all we ever wanted,” said Wiggins.
Correction: Tahron Maxim Watkins was misidentified upon first identification. The Red & Black regrets this error and it has since been corrected.