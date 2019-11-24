It’s the time of year where everyone is starting to think about their holiday shopping and at the Athens Holiday Market attendees can get gifts which cannot be found anywhere else.
Big City Bread will be hosting this annual event on Thursday, Dec. 12 and Friday, Dec. 13. The market will be open from 5-9 p.m. on both evenings.
The market is held in the courtyard of Big City Bread, and there will be live music, lights and various booths showcasing work from local artists and vendors.
“It’s just so dang charming,” Jamie Voivedich, owner of Soup Studios Pottery, said.
Voivedich helps organize the market by serving on a jury that selects artists to participate in the event every year. Artists must apply to have their work shown in order to keep the market fresh and different each year.
Attendees will be able to purchase handcrafted art from local artists. The money which is made from artist booths will be donated to local charities to support the arts.
Art isn’t the only thing attendees can look forward to seeing, Voivedich said. There’ll be many other items available such as work from local authors, handmade, Nordic fabric dolls and even homemade dog treats.
Attendees will be able to listen to live music as they shop. In past years, musical guests have included The Red Oak String Band and The University of Georgia Glee Club.
Big City Bread’s kitchen will be open the whole evening as well, so attendees can take a break from their shopping to enjoy some hot food or a glass of wine.
Elana Munroe-Gregory, general manager at Big City Bread, said there’s a strong sense of community at the market.
“My favorite part is the energy, it’s really a positive energy,” Munroe-Gregory said. “It always gets me in the holiday spirit every year.”
Even though the event is held for two nights, Voivedich said she’s seen the same shoppers attend twice due to the variety of objects available and overall Athens charm.
“It just feels like Athens to me because it’s art, music and good food,” Voivedich said. “That’s what Athens is all about to me.”
