The holidays don’t stop when finals start. If you’ve found yourself holed up in the library with a nose in book instead of out shopping for holiday gifts, you’re not alone. Luckily, Athens has its fair share of last-minute shopping opportunities. The Red & Black has compiled a list of online and brick-and-mortar stores for your holiday season, whether you’re shopping for your music lover friend or bookworm family member.

Leather and Heart

Leather and Heart offers personalized leather accessories on Etsy. Kimberly Brown-Clark, the store’s founder, makes bracelet cuffs with etched messages. She began the online store in 2018 after her cancer diagnosis in 2017. The first piece she made was a leather cuff bracelet that said “Be Brave.”

Athens Holiday Market

For the art lovers in your life — Big City Bread will host its annual holiday market on Thursday, Dec. 12 and Friday, Dec. 13 from 5-9 p.m.

The courtyard of the cafe and bakery will be bustling with live music, lights and various booths showcasing work from local Athens artists and vendors.

Wuxtry Records

Wuxtry Records on Clayton Street offers a wide variety of records, CDs and mixtapes across all genres. Wuxtry has continued to support Athens’ music industry for its 43 years of existence, and its expansive array of records shows this in its local music record bin. If you have a music lover in the family, or have an hour to kill, sift through its hundreds of records for an interesting find.

Avid Bookshop

The original location of Avid Bookshop on Prince Avenue is closing at the end of this year, so stop by and say goodbye to the location and browse the wide selections of books. It will also have an after Christmas sale from Dec. 26-29, so you can pick up a treat for yourself after the holiday.

If you're shopping for an amateur baker, check out "Secret Handshakes," the cookbook from the now-closed Athens favorite, Ike & Jane's. "Secret Handshakes" features sweet and savory recipes from the doughnut shop, which operated for 10 years in Normaltown until its closure in November.