From July 10-17, Athens will host its first Restaurant Week to highlight the Classic City’s highly rated local restaurants and breweries. Featuring over 20 eateries, attendees can experience a variety of specially curated lunch, dinner, dessert and drink options.
Organized by Visit Athens GA, the Athens Convention and Visitors Bureau, Restaurant Week will offer creations made specifically for residents and visitors. For $10 or $15, lunch will include at least two courses and dinner will include at least three courses for $25 or $35. Guests can quench their thirst with $10 beer flights and satisfy their sweet spot with $5 desserts.
Katie Bishop Williams, a University of Georgia alum and the director of Visit Athens GA, oversees the marketing and promotion of Athens as a tourism destination. The decision to host Restaurant Week during the summer was a strategic one, according to Williams.
“We got the restaurants’ feedback on what time of year would be best, and collectively they agreed the middle of summer,” Williams said. “It can be a very slow period for them, and especially coming off of COVID-19, anything we can do to jumpstart their reopening and resurgence post-pandemic is helpful.”
Especially considering the past year’s negative effects on small businesses, Restaurant Week arrives at the perfect time to bring attention and strengthen Athens’ local spots.
“Athens Restaurant Week celebrates the resiliency of our vibrant restaurant community and encourages residents and visitors to support these businesses by dining local,” Williams said.
Tourists can often focus on the downtown Athens scene, especially because of the easy walking distance to UGA’s campus. However, Restaurant Week aims to also highlight spots that might not get the usual attention.
Mohsen Mohseni-Moghadam, the co-owner and general manager of International Grill and Bar, is one of the many restaurant owners participating in Restaurant Week.
International Grill and Bar, a Persian restaurant off of Mitchell Bridge Road, opened a mere six months before the pandemic began — unfortunate timing for a restaurant just finding its footing in Athens. However, Restaurant Week encourages customers to learn of the newer establishment.
“Restaurant Week is a good opportunity to get a little bit more exposure in the Athens area,” Mohseni-Moghadam said.
On its dinner menu, International Grill and Bar will highlight its beef, lamb, chicken and steak kabobs. In addition to its unique cuisine, the restaurant also features live music according to Mohseni-Moghadam.
“We’re not in an area that everyone would go to, so we knew from the beginning that we wanted to make that location into a destination,” Mohseni-Moghadam said. “Every Friday and Saturday we have live music starting at 7 p.m. Our family is a part of the Athens family, so we figured a good way to support our community was to get some local artists to come to our venue and play.”
Depending on its success in the coming week, Visit Athens GA hopes to continue to host Restaurant Week for years to come.
“Our intention is to continue making this a recurring event,” Williams said. “I see a bigger opportunity for more restaurants and other events to be created. Athens has such a vibrant and eclectic dining scene.”
At the end of the day, Athens Restaurant Week ultimately seeks to mutually benefit and bring happiness to the people of Athens and their restaurants.
“I love food, and I love people,” Mohseni-Moghadam said. “I love to see smiles on people’s faces. People eat our food, they enjoy the food and it puts a smile on everybody’s face.”